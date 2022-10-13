Every Indian festival demands style inspiration in festive colours as women look forward to celebrating the traditional days in the most beautiful way. Karva Chauth is right here, and so is the curiosity of all the fasting ladies! They wear red outfits to resemble a bride who participates in all the rituals of the holy day. Be it a saree or a simple Anarkali suit; women ensure that they style their best on this fasting day. Karva Chauth 2022 falls on October 13, Thursday. For that, we've got some celeb-inspired looks in ethnic attires that are sure to be the ultimate fashion inspiration for all the ladies. From Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, take cues from these actresses for a perfect red festive look on Karaka Chaturthi. Get Karva Chauth 2022 outfit ideas below.

Alia Bhatt in Organza Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi (@picchika)

This silk organza saree paired with a simple sleeveless blouse looks apt for Karva Chauth. Ladies looking for a simple yet stylish look can pick this saree which is accessorised with heavy jhumkas. Effortlessly gorgeous!

Mouni Roy in Banarasi Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

This Banarasi saree can get you the whole traditional and authentic vibe of the festival season. The heavy silk saree is balanced with minimal jewellery and make-up. Keep it ethnic like Mouni!

Aditi Rao Hydari in Traditional Organza Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

We can't take our eyes off her beautiful multicoloured silk blouse that has amped up her look perfectly. The classic look is worth the bookmark for Karva Chauth celebrations. Her beaded choker necklace and jhumkas complete the traditional ensemble.

Shobhita Dhulipala in Organza Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

She paints it red and brings back the classic 60s style in the printed organza saree. Her half-sleeved red blouse with a shirt collar adds drama to her ethnic outfit. The mid-parted hairstyle adorned with a red rose rounds it up perfectly!

Mrunal Thakur in Satin Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

While the silk saree features a solid white base, the flower motifs in red make it a festive favourite like no other! The pearl-studded earrings and choker necklace add radiance to her retro look. The low-tied bun completed with roses is yet another fashion accessory!

Get yourself festive-ready by opting for a gorgeous traditional outfit that can make you stand out amidst other ladies. However, style it with your heart and celebrate the fasting day with a broad smile on your face. Happy Karva Chauth!

