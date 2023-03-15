Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Planning to focus on your physical and mental well-being? Studies show that cycling for 30 mins every day improves your endurance and builds your cardiovascular strength. To help you take the first step towards fitness, Bajaj Mall has launched the 'Cyclegiri' Sale where you will get Rs. 3,000 cashback vouchers on every cycle purchase. The sale will be live for 2 days, i.e., the 15th and 16th of March 2023.

Shop for a wide range of cycle categories like mountain bikes, e-bikes, city bikes, and kids' bikes, from popular brands like Polygon, Foxglove, United, Lotus, Leader, Motovolt, MTL, Veloce, Cradiac, Agnipankh, Scorpion, and more. With your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card for buying the cycle, you can take advantage of many interesting benefits on the Bajaj Mall, including No Cost EMI, zero down payment, and extended repayment tenure of up to 35 months. Using your Insta EMI Card to shop on the Bajaj Mall comes with a host of benefits. By allowing you to convert your purchases into manageable monthly instalments (EMIs) at the time of payment, this digital helps you reduce the overall cost of your shopping. You can apply for an Insta EMI Card digitally if you don't have it already.

Our strong partner network of 1.2 lakh+ stores spread across 3,000+ cities in India makes shopping more convenient. When you place an order for a product on the shopping portal Bajaj Mall, the item is delivered to your doorstep by one of our partner stores close to you. Apart from high-quality cycle brands on the Bajaj Mall, you can also shop for the latest mobile phones, smart watches, laptops, TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and more.

Take full advantage of the 'Cyclegiri' sale happening right now. Visit the Bajaj Mall website today and avail yourself of this exciting cashback offer on your purchase.

Shop for the latest products from top brands:

1. Visit the Bajaj Mall website.2. Choose a product you wish to buy, add it to the cart, and enter your registered mobile number.3. Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number.4. Select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout.5. Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, name, and delivery address.6. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery. *Terms and conditions apply

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.

