Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Mall flagship campaign 'EMI Hai Na' brings back its festive season sale with exciting deals and cashback offers on the latest smartphones from top brands.

Shop during the sale from 11th to 26th October 2022 on Bajaj Mall and get cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000 on your purchase. You can choose from a wide range of top 5G mobile phones from brands like Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi, and OnePlus on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,200.

You can choose from a wide range of options available to shop on Bajaj Mall. Be it a smartphone brand, colour, RAM, camera, or screen size, pick a mobile that is a best fit per your requirement and repay the amount in flexible tenures without spending a substantial lump sum amount. You can shop by brand, budget, newly launched mobile phones, top selling models, and brand store all at one place on Bajaj Mall.

Bajaj Mall offers you the comfort of shopping online from any location in India and get your products delivered at your door-step from our partner store near you. Additionally, the No Cost EMIs option helps you repay the entire amount through convenient repayment tenure of up to 36 months and reduce your financial burden.

Bajaj Mall's 'EMI Hai Na' festive season sale helps you buy your favourite products this Diwali that you have been eyeing in an affordable way. Our partner network across 3,000+ cities and 1.2 lakh+ partner stores like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more gives you the option to check the latest smartphones available and shop using your Insta EMI Card.

Shop for the latest smartphones in 5 easy steps:

Log in to the Bajaj Mall using the registered mobile number

Choose the smartphone you want to buy, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout

Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address

Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49 per cent holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74 per cent holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87 per cent is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

