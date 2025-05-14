HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Bajaj Markets is a digital financial services platform that provides first-time borrowers with a wide variety of personal loan options tailored to meet their various financial requirements. Whether seeking funds for personal expenses related to travel or wedding, medical emergencies, or other needs, users can explore loan options that align with their requirements.

Also Read | Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Irwin Undergoes Emergency Hospitalisation for Appendix Surgery, 'Dancing With the Stars' Fame Shares Health Update on Instagram (Watch Video).

Bajaj Markets enables a seamless online application process, allowing first-time applicants to view the loan amount, interest rates, and repayment tenures offered by multiple lenders.

Features of Personal Loans Available on Bajaj Markets

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill 60 People, Including 22 Children, Health Ministry Says.

The various features of personal loan offerings available to users on Bajaj Markets include the following:

* Loan amounts ranging from Rs500 to Rs55 Lakhs

* Affordable interest rates starting from 9.99% p.a.

* Repayment tenures ranging up to 96 months

* Access to personal loans from 20+ trusted lending partners

By providing a straightforward comparison of various lenders, Bajaj Markets helps users make well-informed borrowing decisions. The transparent application process also ensures that borrowers can assess all loan terms clearly. This enables them to choose the most suitable option without any hidden fees or unexpected costs.

In addition to personal loans, Bajaj Markets provides access to a wide variety of other financial products, including credit cards, insurance policies, and investment options.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)