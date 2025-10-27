HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 27: With personal transportation a priority for most Indians, the demand for affordable bike loans is on the rise. Bajaj Markets is meeting this demand by providing access to convenient and cost-effective solutions for those looking to finance their new two-wheeler. Customers can explore competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options, making it easier for individuals from all walks of life to own a bike.

The digital marketplace partners with several trusted lenders, ensuring that applicants have access to both attractive and customised loan offers. Whether users are looking for low interest rates, long repayment tenures, or zero down payment facilities, there are options for a wide range of financial preferences. The platform's fully digital process further ensures that securing a bike loan is an overall seamless experience.

Key Features of Two-wheeler Loans on Bajaj Markets

* Affordable interest rates from just 0.99% p.a.

* Flexible repayment tenures of up to 5 years

* 100% financing offers for specific models

Customers also benefit from the instant EMI calculator, easy eligibility checks, and digital verification for fast approvals. Additionally, they have the option to choose a suitable two-wheeler insurance plan through the platform's network of insurance partners.

As part of its broader financial offerings, the financial marketplace also offers a wide range of other financial products, including credit cards, investment options, and CIBIL score checks -- accessible via the Bajaj Markets website or mobile app.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

