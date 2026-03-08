New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Candidates who were recommended for the appointment in the UPSC Result 2025 on Sunday shared their success stories and strategies and opened up about their plans.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results were declared on March 6. Anuj Agnihotri secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1. He qualified for the examination with Medical Science as his optional subject. He has done his graduation (MBBS) from AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, March 08, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

The recommended candidates also include 42 Persons with Benchmark Disability (10 Orthopedically Handicapped, 14 Visually Challenged, 9 Hearing Impaired & 9 Multiple Disabilities).

A total of 958 candidates (659 men and 299 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services, a release said earlier.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 2 New Delhi Metro Corridors, Lay Foundation for Phase-V Projects Worth INR 18,300 Crore in National Capital.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 was conducted on May 25, 2025. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

Rahul Moirangthem, hailing from Kakching, Manipur, attributed his success to his family

"...I am feeling very happy...The credit for my success goes to my family, who supported me throughout my journey...," Moirangthem, who secured 824 All India Rank, told ANI

Navneet Kaur, who secured 111th rank in his third attempt, said that she plans to dedicate her life to the service of humanity.

"...I always dreamt of becoming a civil servant...I want to work for the betterment of society...I want to promote public libraries...This was my third attempt, and I used to study for 12-14 hours daily...," Kaur, who hails from Punjab's Bathinda, told ANI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, UPSC Civil Services Examination All India Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri described clearing the examination as the culmination of a long and demanding journey.

Speaking to ANI, Agnihotri said he began preparing for the examination during his internship in 2022 and appeared for the exam for the first time in 2023.

Calling the UPSC journey "gruelling", he said the positive result made the hard work worthwhile. Agnihotri also credited his family and fellow aspirants for supporting him throughout the preparation process and advised students to remain determined and develop a well-rounded personality while pursuing their goals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)