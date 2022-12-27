Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): A vast number of cake orders are expected for the celebrations of New Year 2023. India's fastest-growing bakery, Bakingo, has stated an anticipated surge in demand and has launched a collection of cakes and desserts for the celebrations.

The last two celebrations of New Year were drastically affected by the pandemic, but online services provided people with a new way of merriment. The year 2023 is deemed to be big in terms of celebrations, and the number of festivals, events, and concerts that will be taking place on 31st December 2022 are many. It created a buzz among businesses to cash in on the occasion as much as possible. "The excitement among the masses for New Year is quite visible. And our data reports also suggest the same. We are assuming the demand for New Year cakes to increase up to 40% in comparison to last year. In order to make the most of the opportunity, we have worked on a lot of things to keep our vision of revolutionizing the bakery industry. Our strategies revolve around uplifting the overall experience of our customers. And a lot of behavioural study goes in the process," Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of Bakingo.

The bakery brand has introduced occasion-specific packaging, which is meant to make people feel the vibe of the holidays. This slight change is very thoughtful as it enhances the brand image. Whilst there are hundreds of cakes and dessert options for any regular day, a total of 50+ SKUs are launched for the New Year. Ease and engagement are the two prime factors that the brand has focused on in its tech segment as the website and mobile application are upgraded. For the gifting part of New Year, Bakingo has launched Premium Hampers, Ginger Cookies, New Year Special Dragees, and Stick Jaws.

Through a strong network of centralized kitchens, cloud kitchens, and franchise stores, Bakingo is currently deliverable in 35+ cities and all the cities are also covered under same-day delivery service. While desserts like cupcakes, brownies, pastries, and jar cakes are available on the brand's own online platform, modern desserts and snacks can be ordered through Swiggy and Zomato.

Launched in 2016, Bakingo is the brand that deals especially in baked items such as cakes, brownies, pastries, jar cakes, cupcakes, dry cakes, and cookies. All the delicious items are available for doorstep delivery. Today, Bakingo leads the bakery market in 35+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there and we accept orders through Bakingo.com, Bakingo mobile application, and top-rated food delivery applications.

