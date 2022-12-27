Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr have reportedly scheduled a medical test with Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan just ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Since then Ronaldo has been linked with quite a few big European clubs but a never deal never came close to happening. In between this, Ronaldo had an average outing with Portugal in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Record of Becoming Highest International Goal Scorer As IFFHS Releases All-Time Rankings in Men’s Football.

Now since the start of the season, Ronaldo was linked with the Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr. Although no move happened in the summer window, the reports never dried up. As soon as Ronaldo's departure from United was announced, the rumours got more fuel. Later, it was reported that Al Nassr have prepared a €200 million per season deal for Ronaldo which might just make the deal possible.

Finally, it seems like Ronaldo is on the verge of moving to his new destination. As per a report from CBS Sports Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr have already scheduled a medical test for the Portugal international, Cristiano Ronaldo. They have full confidence in their offer and have left the decision on Ronaldo's table. If the Portuguese superstar decides to join Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian outfit will look to finish the formalities as soon as the January transfer window opens. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, See How Portugal Star’s Family Celebrated X-Mas Day 2022! (Watch Video).

9 Times Saudi Pro league champions, Al Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in the region. They are currently sitting at the top of the domestic league table and signing Ronaldo will be a huge statement from the Riyadh based club. However, there are still reports that Cristiano Ronaldo will try to find a European club who are playing in the UEFA Champions League. So it is yet to be seen if the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer ever happens or not. Even so, this is big positive news for the Saudi Arabian football fraternity or rather the whole Asian football fraternity.

