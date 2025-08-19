PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: In a significant move underscoring its commitment to Mumbai's urban transformation, Arkade Developers has acquired the naming and branding rights of Bangur Nagar Metro Station. The station will now officially be known as Arkade Bangur Nagar Metro Station. Arkade Developers Acquires Naming Rights for Bangur Nagar Metro Station in Line with Goregaon's Accelerated Urban Development.

Also Read | ISL 2025-26: FIFPRO Urges AIFF, FSDL To Confirm Indian Super League Schedule and Ensure Clubs Meet All Contractual Obligations to Players.

The partnership was unveiled at a special inauguration ceremony attended by key dignitaries from Arkade Developers, Signpost India Limited, & Arkade customers. The event also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony & the launch of Arkade's annual report.

Located along the bustling Metro Line 2A, Arkade Bangur Nagar Metro Station serves as a gateway to one of Mumbai's most dynamic growth corridors. Its positioning within Goregaon West makes it a vital hub for both daily commuters and the growing residential population.

Also Read | Donald Trump Dials Vladimir Putin, Discusses Holding Trilateral Meeting With Volodymyr Zelensky, Says Kremlin.

Mr. Arpit Jain , Director, Arkade Developers Ltd., commented, "The renaming of the station reflects Arkade's belief in shaping cityscapes through community-focused urban design. As the Goregaon-Malad belt emerges as a lifestyle hotspot, we're proud to contribute to the area's evolution. We are aggressively expanding our footprint in this corridor with multiple completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects. We are pleased to take on the naming rights of this metro station as a meaningful step in deepening our connection with the community we serve."

Mr. Shripad Ashtekar , Founder and Managing Director, Signpost India Limited, added: "Today marks a milestone in redefining the way brands engage with the city. With the naming rights of Bangur Nagar station, we see branding not merely as visibility, but as a step toward sustainable growth and urban identity. Arkade Developers becomes the first real estate developer in this line to embrace this vision, setting a benchmark for the industry to align with public infrastructure and urban transformation. This partnership is a symbol of care for urbanisation -- where a metro station stands not only as a transit hub but as a landmark of pride, progress, and community engagement in Mumbai."

Bangur Nagar, once a quiet residential enclave, is rapidly emerging as a well-connected, vibrant neighbourhood. With improved metro access, upgraded infrastructure, and growing green spaces, it has become a sought-after destination for homebuyers, professionals, and investors alike.

Arkade Developers has already established a strong presence in the Goregaon-Malad belt, having completed four residential projects -- Arkade Adornia, Arkade Aspire, Arkade Serene, and Arkade Jayshree. Current projects include Arkade Views, Arkade Vistas, and Arkade Eden, with five more projects set to launch in the upcoming months.

The renaming of the metro station is not just a branding milestone but a symbol of Arkade's long-term commitment to sustainable, inclusive urban development.

About Arkade Developers Ltd:

Arkade Developers is a leading luxury real estate developer in Mumbai and is listed on both the exchanges, BSE (544261) and NSE (ARKADE). With a rich legacy spanning over 39 years, the company has established itself as a symbol of quality and excellence.

Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Amit Jain, Arkade Developers has transformed into one of Mumbai's most respected real estate firms. The company has completed 31 projects under his vision and created homes for over 5,500 happy families. Guided by the core philosophy of 'Family First', Arkade Developers focuses on building family-friendly homes and upholds values such as trust, transparency, commitment, and happiness.

Known for its timely project deliveries, Arkade Developers has made a significant mark in the Mumbai real estate sector, having developed over 5.5 million square feet of property, with an additional 2+ million square feet currently under construction.

The company's commitment to quality is reflected in its meticulous planning, innovative designs, and use of advanced technologies, which ensure that every project is delivered on time and to the highest standards.

39 years of legacy | 31 projects completed | 5.5+ M sq. ft. developed | 2+ M sq. ft. under development | 5,500+ Happy Families | Listed on BSE & NSE | Pioneers in Timely Delivery

For more information, visit: https://arkade.in/

For Further information, please contact:Arkade Developers LimitedMs. Riddhi Vira riddhi@arkade.in | +91 9619776362

White Marque SolutionsAanchal Dwivediaanchal.d@whitemarquesolutions.com | +91 8080823275

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574220/5062535/Arkade_Group_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)