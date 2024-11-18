VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 18: The prestigious 37th Bar Council of India National All India Inter-University Moot Court Competition concluded on a high note at the Unitedworld School of Law (UWSL), Karnavati University. The three-day event, which drew 64 teams from premier universities across India, served as a platform for aspiring legal professionals to demonstrate their advocacy skills and legal expertise.

KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, emerged triumphant in the closely contested finals, securing a cash prize of Rs. 2,00,000. Shahji Law College, Solapur, claimed the runners-up position, while SOA School of Law, Bhubaneswar, secured third place in this highly competitive event.

The competition commenced on November 15 with registration and orientation, followed by an inaugural ceremony that brought together legal luminaries from across the country. Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Karol emphasised the importance of integrity in the judiciary, while Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra reminded participants that moot courts serve as crucial training grounds for future advocates.

Karnavati University President Ritesh Hada highlighted the evolving landscape of the legal profession, encouraging participants to explore opportunities beyond traditional litigation. UWSL Dean Prof. Dr. P. Lakshmi emphasised the competition's role in bridging the gap between academic learning and practical application.

The preliminary and quarter-final rounds, judged by partners from leading law firms, showcased exceptional research and advocacy skills among participants. The competition's intensity peaked during the semi-finals and finals, which were evaluated by a distinguished panel including Prof. Rao, Vice-Chancellor of IIULER, Goa; Supreme Court Advocate Namrata Mishra; and former Patna High Court Judge Justice Nilu Agrawal.

During the valedictory session, Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the enduring relevance of oral advocacy, describing the legal profession as a test of patience, perseverance, and empathy. The event also featured cultural performances and a gala dinner, fostering camaraderie among participants.

The successful conclusion of the 37th Bar Council of India National Moot Court Competition not only highlighted the immense potential of India's emerging legal talent but also reinforced the transformative role of moot courts in shaping the future of the legal profession. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Dr. P. Lakshmi, followed by the national anthem, marking the end of three days of intense competition and learning.

