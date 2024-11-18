Min Hee Jin and HYBE’s tensions have been brewing for a long time, marked by controversies involving BTS who is under HYBE, or even the girl group NewJeans under ADOR, which often dragged ADOR former CEO Hee Jin into the spotlight. According to Koreaboo, the situation escalated, with Min Hee Jin slamming BeLift Lab in response to a civil lawsuit filed against her. BeLift Lab is suing the former ADOR CEO for 20.0 billion KRW (approximately USD 14.3 million), alleging damages caused to ILLIT after Hee Jin accused the company of plagiarism and defecting NewJeans responsibility. ADOR Rejects Min Hee-Jin as CEO, HYBE Suggests Five-Year Extension for Her As NewJeans’ Producer.

Min Hee Jin Slams BeLift Lab for Using ILLIT as a Shield in Ongoing Lawsuit

The legal battle between Min Hae Jin and BeLift Lab took a heated turn as the court reviewed evidence and set a final trial date. However, BeLift Lab sought a trial, accusing Hee Jin of intentionally stalling the process. In a statement released on November 18, Hee Jin’s representatives hit back, accusing BeLift Lab and HYBE of hiding behind ILLIT while disregarding the harm they allegedly caused NewJeans. This escalating conflict reveals deep-seated tensions, with both sides firmly standing their ground. NewJeans Criticise New ADOR Management, K-Pop Girl Group Demand Restoration of Min Hee Jin’s System and Demand HYBE To Back Off - Reports.

Min Hee Jin’s Comment

Min Hee Jin's Comment (Photo Credits: Koreaboo)

Min Hee Jin Reveals Insider Allegations of Concept Overlap Between ILLIT and NewJeans

Min Hee Jin disclosed some shocking information. She stated that this information was from an internal employee but didn't disclose the employee's name. An employee alleged that ILLIT’s creative director had access to NewJeans’ project plans from the very beginning of ILLIT’s development and claimed that the concepts for both ILLIT and NewJeans were the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).