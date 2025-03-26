PRNewswire

Singapore, March 26: A week-long celebration of basketball will see the sports community come together at the Singapore Sports Hub for the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 with exciting action on and off the court.

The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 is the eighth edition of the tournament, and will be the fourth consecutive year that Singapore hosts the international event since it was first hosted in the city-state in 2022. The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 further adds to the vibrancy of Singapore's sporting calendar this year.

The main action will see 48 of the best teams in Asia and Oceania, including defending champions Australia, top seeds China (women) and Mongolia (men) and host nation Singapore, competing at the OCBC Square from 26 to 30 March with spectators enjoying free entry to the first session on the first two days. For the first time at FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup, courtside seats will be available, enabling fans to get much closer to the action.

Entering the fray ranked fourth in Asia, Singapore will be represented by a mix of experienced players and new faces this year. The men's team will be helmed by Kelvin Lim, Haribon Espinosa, Liam Blakney and Nur Aufa Bin Emil Putra. Tang Choy Ting leads the charge for the women alongside Han Xing Yue, Jermaine Lim and Lydia Ang. The final match day line-up for both teams are subject to changes.

Competing in his second FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup, Lim is excited to experience the buzzing atmosphere created by the home crowd again. The 28-year-old said: "Last year's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup was really memorable because the atmosphere was super amazing. Everyone was so loud and you could feel the passion from the fans so that really encouraged me to keep fighting and playing hard. I'm excited to experience that again this year and our team is ready to give everything for Singapore. We've had a busy year preparing and we managed to reach our highest combined federation world ranking of 22 so we do have high expectations of ourselves. We want to perform better than we did in previous years and aim for a top-eight finish. We always look forward to playing in front of our fans at home and we will do our best to start our year strong."

"I've loved going to Singapore every year, I can't wait to be back around the 3x3 family and get amongst the culture of Asia Cup. The Gangurrus are coming, and we are so excited," said Australian player Anneli Maley, who was part of last year's winning team.

Adam Forde, Australia men's head coach, shared: "Excited about what this group will look to put out on the floor. The Asia Cup is an extremely important event on our calendar, so going in with an entirely new group does pose some risks. But after some good results last week at the Champions Cup we want to continue to build on this momentum. The guys know how important it is to represent Australia on the national stage, and with some good lead in time to refine some things we'll definitely put our best foot forward. The competition is strong. Mongolia and China have both put up experienced and talented lineups. Plus we share the pool with Japan who always produce world class shooters which is deadly in the 3x3 format. I'm looking forward to the competition and getting started in Singapore."

Exciting activities for all at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025

Organised by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM), and supported by Sport Singapore (SportSG), the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 will see the basketball community come together to participate in various activities. Fans, casual and competitive players, coaches and officials can fully immerse themselves in the sport for an exciting and memorable experience.

Marcus Tan, Chief of Sport Development Group at SportSG, said: "Basketball has consistently featured as one of the most popular team sports in Singapore and its popularity continues to grow among the various age groups. The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup provides an excellent opportunity for both existing and new basketball fans to experience this dynamic sport firsthand. From sport tryouts to exclusive clinics and community competitions such as the ActiveSG Cup, we are bringing basketball to everyone in the community. Elite tournaments like FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup serve as a catalyst for growing the sport at the grassroots level, complementing the suite of programmes that Sport Singapore has curated for various age groups. These initiatives collectively contribute towards our goal of raising the profile of the sport, increasing participation levels, and inspiring the next generation of athletes."

Singapore's national Under-21 and Under-23 players will have a rare opportunity to attend a skills camp conducted by Simon Finzgar, former number one ranked 3x3 player in the world, boosting their development as future national players. As part of KASM's commitment to provide opportunities to youth to shine and compete on the same court as the best teams in Asia and Oceania, the latter stages of the ActiveSG Cup 3x3 Basketball will be played at the OCBC Square on 29 and 30 March. These matches run 8.30am to 12.00pm, with free entry for all. 180 boys' and 60 girls' teams across Under-16, Under-19 and Under-21 age groups will participate in the ActiveSG Cup 3x3 Basketball and compete against their peers to be crowned champions.

Basketball clinics for various groups of players from schools, clubs and the SportCares programme will be conducted throughout the week by the ActiveSG Basketball Academy to support the sporting ambitions of youth players and inspire them to pursue their dreams. Team Singapore athletes will be part of some of these clinics.

Yazed Osman, KASM Group Head, Events & Placemaking and Place Management, said: "The 2025 edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup promises to be yet another exciting edition for fans with defending champions and the world's top 10 basketball teams vying for the title. We invite all basketball fans to join us for a week of exciting 3x3 basketball action.

For the basketball community, there are fan zone activities during tournament week, and skills camps where youths coming into elite 3x3 competitions can pick up tactical nous from Finzgar. These skills camps are being held in conjunction with the Asia Cup for the first time.

This year, we once again hosted the FIBA 3x3 Officiating Clinic. Held on 22 and 23 March, some 40 technical officials attended the conference which is designed to develop the professional expertise of officials and game managers. This is the fourth year the conference was held alongside the event and to date, more than 60 referees have been equipped to officiate in FIBA 3x3 competitions."

Coaches and officials in Singapore will also get to learn from seasoned veterans of the game. Current Greek 3x3 national coach Angelo Tsagarakis and Finzgar will conduct a coaching workshop and helm a coaching forum for local and international basketball and sport coaches to increase their technical knowledge and gain insights into the game.

During tournament week, there are fun basketball-themed games at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 fanzone for all to try, including a shooting challenge in which participants try to score the greatest number of points in 60 seconds. From 26 to 29 March, two winners of the daily shooting challenge will walk away with attractive prizes sponsored by AirAsia, the Official Airline Partner of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025. These individuals will earn the right to compete on 30 March to be crowned "Hot Shot of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025" and win a grand prize provided by AirAsia.

The full list of community activities can be found in Annex A.

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 continues to champion sustainability

The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 remains committed to championing sustainability, continuing previous eco-friendly practices and introducing new measures to reduce the event's carbon footprint.

Just like in the last two editions of the tournament, pre-loaded EZ-Link cards will be given to all players, coaches and officials to take public transport to and from the Sports Hub and the official hotel PARKROYAL on Beach Road, which will also be going green for the event.

At the OCBC Square, LED boards will be used around the field of play to prevent wastage, while water dispensers are located across the event site to discourage the usage of plastic bottles.

KASM is also working with event partners who are committed to long-term sustainability. One such partner is reXtore, a Singapore-based company that specialises in using eco-friendly and reusable materials to build flexible, zero-waste spaces. Their newly-launched product Staxx, a modular block system made from ocean-bound plastic, will be used to construct a section of the spectator bleachers, the mixed zone and lounge furniture at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025. These same materials were repurposed from the merchandise booths at an earlier tennis event also organised by KASM.

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 tickets still available

The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 Main Draw will feature four pools each in the men's and women's categories, which begins on March 28. Unseeded teams will participate in the Qualifying Draw, taking place on 26 and 27 March, to earn qualification to the Main Draw.

Tickets are priced from $5 (excluding booking fee) and are available now. Secure your spot here.

The prices for each session are as follows:

*Excluding booking fee

Press assets can be found here: https://bit.ly/FIBA3x3AsiaCup2025Media. Please credit all images to Singapore Sports Hub unless otherwise stated.

About FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025

The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025 is the eighth edition of the tournament, and it will be the fourth consecutive year that Singapore hosts the international event. In 2022, after a successful debut event hosted in the city-state, FIBA and Sport Singapore agreed on a three-year partnership for Singapore to host the tournament (2023, 2024 and 2025). The event is organised by Kallang Alive Sport Management, supported by partners Sport Singapore and Basketball Association of Singapore, and sponsored by AirAsia (Official Airline) and PARKROYAL on Beach Road (Official Hotel). Exciting, urban and innovative, 3x3 is inspired by several forms of streetball played worldwide and is considered the world's number one urban team sport. Steered by FIBA, games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.

About Sport Singapore

As the national sports agency, Sport Singapore's core purpose is to inspire the Singapore spirit and transform Singapore through sport. Through innovative, fun and meaningful sporting experiences, our mission is to reach out and serve communities across Singapore with passion and pride. With Vision 2030 - Singapore's sports master plan, our mandate goes beyond winning medals. Sport Singapore uses sport to create greater sporting opportunities and access, more inclusivity and integration as well as broader development of capabilities. Sport Singapore works with a vast network of public-private-people sector partners for individuals to live better through sport.

To find out more, visit SportSG's websites at www.sportsingapore.gov.sg and https://www.activesgcircle.gov.sg/read.

Follow SportSG on:Facebook - https://go.gov.sg/sportsg-facebookInstagram - https://go.gov.sg/sportsg-instagramLinkedIn - https://go.gov.sg/sportsg-linkedin

About Singapore Sports Hub

Singapore Sports Hub is an iconic, premier destination offering sporting, entertainment and lifestyle experiences for all to enjoy. This world-class development is managed by Kallang Alive Sport Management Co Pte Ltd (KASM). It offers programming that comprises international, recreational and competitive events, live entertainment as well as activities that cater to the broader community. The Singapore Sports Hub aims to serve the sporting and entertainment needs of people from all walks of life.

For more information, please visit the Singapore Sports Hub's pages.

Website: www.sportshub.com.sgFacebook: @sgsportshub Instagram: @sgsportshub LinkedIn: @SingaporeSportsHubX: @sgsportshubTiktok: @sgportshub

ANNEX A

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Community Activities

