TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: TiE Mumbai has announced the 16th edition of its flagship conference - TiEcon Mumbai which will be held on the 2nd of June 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre. BKC. This year's conference is based on the theme "Unboxing India 3.0 - Anti fragile| Conscious| Innovating".

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Announces Separate Judicial Inquiry by a Retired High Court Chief Justice, CBI Probes Into Conspiracy Cases.

TiEcon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial conference in the West of India, and it attracts all the key Industry Leaders from Mumbai and India, Startup Founders and Investors. BCG will be presenting their report on the startup industry at the session, Unboxing India 3.0 to kickstart the conference.

While the entire report will be available tomorrow, 2nd June at the TiE conference, Shaleen Sinha, Managing Director, BCG said "Today there is a significant discussion on the "winter" in the startup eco system. However, while the environment is tough, there are few important points to note. Overall funding environment while tepid still has significant investments happening especially in seed and early stage, this supplemented with high levels of dry powder imply that there are funds available for right ideas and companies. This in conjunction with the fact that India is growing and poised to double from its current size to a $7 Tn economy by 2030, implies multiple opportunities for new ventures."

Also Read | England Announce Squad for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Millie Bright to Lead Team.

He further added "Market estimates show > 15 sectors with potential market sizes ranging from $10 Bn to $ 500 Bn by 2027, where significant digital disruption is happening or can happen - and thus are ripe for new startups. Finally, we also believe that this period will see emergence of companies which have far leaner "cost of growth" which will help them scale far more efficiently as they come out of this downturn. Across sectors, we are seeing founders and management teams double down on improving the unit economics of their core business, as also selectively hone few bets for future growth. As we have seen empirically companies which are able to do this well during such tough environments create significant gap against competition and are also rewarded disproportionately by the market."

Ranu Vohra, President - TiE Mumbai said "At TiE we aim to provide entrepreneurs with the tool kit they need to create scalable, robust businesses. The BCG report plays a pivotal role in that direction. It presents details on the large addressable markets and defines the food chain for each of these. Entrepreneurs can use this information to direct their capital towards what might create most impact in the next few years. We, at TiE hope that startups will create solutions addressing these opportunities and market sets, whether it's in Generative AI or EV tech. We further hope TiEcon Mumbai 2023 will provide entrepreneurs the templates for thriving in the current environment and contribute further towards further accelerating India's growth."

What to Expect at TiEcon 2023 - 45+ Unicorns, 100+ Soonicorns, 500+ Investors, 100+ Corporates, 2500+ Entrepreneurs, 100+ Bankers, 200+ Industry leaders, 25+ Private Equity attending the event.

Unboxing TiEcon Mumbai 2023- The conference will look at the sessions from the macro lens on the main stage. The main stage will feature leaders delivering their thoughts on macro-level issues, such as India 3.0, funding interests and innovation in India and beyond. It's going to be packed with Expo Zone with more than 100 startups and other networking zones.

To know more about the event, please click here https://tieconmumbai.org/register

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation--inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures--and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive. For more information, please visit bcg.com

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

Jasmin Pithawala

9821238212

pithawala.jasmin@bcg.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by TP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)