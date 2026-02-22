Mumbai, February 22: Assamese filmmaker Rima Das's coming-of-age film 'Not a Hero' has picked the Special Mention Award at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film, which had its world premiere at the iconic festival, was selected for Best Film under the Generation Kplus Children's Jury category. The makers confirmed the news, with a special gratitude on the official social media handle of the film's production house, Flying River Films.

"It's truly special to win the Special Mention at Berlinale Generation Kplus. A film about children, their dreams, and the strength to make their own choices. Huge thanks to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the lovely audience who embraced Not a Hero with so much care. Thanks so much for this beautiful honour," the makers wrote. Berlinale: 'Yellow Letters' Wins the Golden Bear Award.

Rima Das’s ‘Not a Hero’ Wins Special Mention at Berlin Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flying River Films (@flyingriverfilms)

On February 14, 2026, 'Not a Hero' had a grand world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, which runs from February 12 to 22, 2026. Rima Das, whose 'Village Rockstars' emerged as India's official entry at the 2019 Academy Awards, made a return to Berlin's Generation section with her latest film. 2026 Berlinale Open Letter: Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton Among 81 Celebs Protesting Over Gaza After Wim Wenders Remark, Arundhati Roy Quits Festival.

'Not a Hero' revolves around a 11-year-old Mivan, who is seen navigating displacement between urban and rural worlds. "Children experience the world without filters. Through Mivan, I was drawn to a way of seeing where confusion, resistance, and tenderness coexist naturally. He does not analyse his emotions, he lives them. Mivan does not arrive as a savior, nor does he conquer his circumstances. His journey is quieter, shaped by listening, failing, waiting, and learning to stay," Das spoke of her film, as quoted by Variety.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)