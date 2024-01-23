BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 23: Beltecno India, a pioneering force in the manufacturing industry, proudly announces the launch of its colossal Thermal Water Storage Tanks designed to meet the demanding needs of the Commercial and Industrial sectors. This cutting-edge offering signifies a significant leap forward in sustainable water storage solutions, setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability in the market. Unmatched Capacity and InnovationBeltecno's new Thermal Water Storage Tanks boast an extraordinary capacity, positioning them as the go-to solution for enterprises in Commercial and Industrial domains. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, these tanks are engineered to address the unique challenges faced by businesses requiring substantial water storage capabilities. Key Features: Exceptional Storage Capacity: Beltecno's Thermal Water Storage Tanks are designed to accommodate vast quantities of water, providing a reliable and consistent supply for various industrial processes and commercial applications. Cutting-Edge Thermal Technology: Leveraging state-of-the-art thermal insulation technology, these tanks ensure optimal temperature retention, making them ideal for applications where precise water temperature control is critical. Durable Construction: Crafted from high-quality materials, Beltecno's tanks are built to withstand the rigours of industrial and commercial use. Their robust construction ensures longevity and minimal maintenance requirements. Lightweight in the segment: Beltecno water tank designs are the lightest in the sector, thanks to Japanese technology and a well-designed structure that can withstand water loads. Water tanks can be made for any volume. With earthquake-resistant characteristics in water tank design, all water storage-related issues can be resolved, regardless of the size of the water tank that is needed.

Addressing Industry Needs Beltecno recognizes the growing demands of industries for efficient and sustainable water storage solutions. The introduction of these Thermal Water Storage Tanks reflects the company's commitment to addressing these needs, providing businesses with a reliable and eco-friendly resource for their water storage requirements. Quote "We are excited to introduce our state-of-the-art Thermal Water Storage Tanks to the market. After the successful story in Japan from various customers now we are introducing the same product i.e. TES in the global/Indian market. These tanks represent a fusion of cutting-edge technology and the robust construction that Beltecno is renowned for. We believe these tanks will redefine the standards for water storage in Commercial and Industrial sectors." - Kiyokazu Tamura, Designation: MD, Beltecno India.

