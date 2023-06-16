NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 16: Best Agrolife Ltd. (BAL), one of India's top producers of agricultural inputs, stated that it has been granted registration for the domestic production of Pyroxasulfone 85% WG and three other key technicals. In its 447th meeting, the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC) authorized one of BAL's fully owned subsidiaries, Seedlings India Pvt Ltd, to manufacture Pyroxasulfone 85% WG domestically in accordance with section 9(3) FIM vs. FIT.

"This is a significant advancement for us. In addition to our proud innovation Ronfen, we launched a number of 9(3) and generic products in FY23, and we have similar intentions for FY24. With this new registration in hand, BAL has become the first and only agrochemical firm in India to produce both AI and formulations of Pyroxasulfone. We already hold the registration for the manufacturing of Pyroxasulfone technical. We will launch this product in October of this year as we have both product registrations. For the same, we have also applied for a special process patent, which we will receive soon. We have already submitted registration applications in other countries since we intend to manufacture this product for both national and international markets," said Mr. Vimal Kumar, MD, Best Agrolife Ltd.

Pyroxasulfone is a pre-emergence herbicide for wheat, corn and soybean that ensures increased yields while offering outstanding crop safety by eliminating weeds that pose a threat to these crops. It works by preventing plants from synthesizing, particularly long-chain fatty acids. It is more effective against broadleaf weeds and requires fewer applications than other commercial herbicides. The primary troublesome weed in wheat, Phalaris minor, is controlled by Pyroxasulfone 85% WG.

"The market for Pyroxasulfone is already worth over 450 crore, and demand will only increase in the years to come. We are confident in our ability to successfully penetrate the 150 cr Pyroxasulfone market in the first year after introduction, and we want to steadily expand it in the following year. In total we are planning to achieve 300-350 cr of Proxysulfone market in the following three years. Pyroxasulfone was previously imported by India from other countries. But now, as part of the Indian government's "Make in India" drive, it will be locally produced and readily available to farmers. They will benefit greatly from this because they will receive a superior product at a lower cost," said Mr. Vimal Kumar.

It is worth mentioning that, BAL has recently received the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of the combination product Trifloxystrobin 10% + Difenoconazole 12.5% + Sulphur 3% Sc under section 9 (3) FIM. This combination effectively controls several crop diseases like Sheath blight, Powdery Mildew, Scab, and Alternaria in Rice, Tomato, Grapes, Chilli, Wheat, Mango, and Apple. BAL is all set to launch this product in July with the brand name Tricolor.

Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), one of the top 15 agrochemical firms in India, is committed to helping the entire farming industry. As a research-based company, BAL is renowned for supplying innovative agrochemical formulations that are top-notch, economical one-shot farm solutions.

BAL has three manufacturing facilities in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir with a combined manufacturing capacity of 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA, respectively. In India, BAL presently has around 5200 distributors. It retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licenses.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)