Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the summer season back, the time for afternoon power naps and late-night movie marathons has become the norm. What better way to enjoy these small joys than to be in an air-conditioned room, sipping on some icy lemonades from your new refrigerator? To make your summers even more special, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network has launched the #GarmiSeChutti summer sale. Buy the latest air conditioners, refrigerators, or air coolers from their vast network of 1.2 lakh+ partner stores and avail of the exciting fixed EMI offers.

Walk into your nearest Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, or any other Bajaj Finserv partner store and upgrade your summer essential appliances to enjoy a cooler summer season. You can shop using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and get No Cost EMI offers, zero down payment*, cashback, and many other benefits. If you do not have the EMI Network Card, you can still choose the in-store financing option.

Make this summer season even more memorable for your family by giving them maximum comfort at home without burning a hole in your pocket. With this #GarmiSeChutti summer sale, Bajaj Finserv EMI Network enables you to own the latest ACs, refrigerators, or air coolers on fixed EMIs, which means you can take home your appliance without paying the full amount at once. You can take advantage of the longer repayment tenures made available to you after using the EMI Network Card and make your summer shopping experience affordable.

Avail of this lucrative offer and give your home a summer upgrade. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, and explore the latest appliances available on fixed EMIs, with hassle-free financing options and other offers. Find a store near you.

Offers on air conditioners

Offers on refrigerators

Offers on air coolers

Steps to locate your nearest Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Partner Store:

1. Visit the Bajaj Finserv Store Locator.2. Select your city via name or pin code.3. Choose from the list of stores or type the store name.4. Once you find the store near you, you can check the directions on the map.

*Terms and conditions apply

