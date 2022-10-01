The young author, writing his fourth book, shared his experiences and knowledge with aspiring writers at one of Asia's largest intercollegiate cultural fests.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/PNN): Shrinit Badiyani, the author of two bestselling contemporary romance novels, was recently invited as a judge for the writing contest at NW Umang 2022, one of Asia's largest annual intercollegiate cultural fests.

Shrinit, the author of spiritual fiction 'That Unique Power' and romance novels 'The Pact of Love' and 'Lovenesia' was invited to judge 'Conspirize Me!' at the NarseeMonjee College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai held on September 17, 2022.

The contest was organised by the Literary Arts Department of the NM Umang and witnessed the participation of students from more than 15 top colleges in Mumbai.

"It was my privilege to be invited as a judge to the writing contest at NM Umang 2022. It was great to connect with the young talent, many of who have a natural flair for writing and are blessed with out-of-the-box thinking abilities. I was happy to share my experience as an author and writer with the young audience," says Shrinit about his experience.

The young author advised the teams to keep it short and crisp to underscore the importance of what is known as the elevator pitch in the writing world. "Less is more!This is the time when you have to grab the attention of the Instagram Reels surfing audience," was his advice to the young aspiring writers.

A diploma holder in screenplay writing, Shrinit has a knack for writing film reviews and also writes blogs on topics ranging from '90s nostalgia to women's issues, which can be found on his website, www.shrinitbadiyani.com.

He enjoys sharing his knowledge and experience with others, be it young aspiring writers seeking advice on how to make it big, students looking for career guidance, or working professionals looking for motivation. He is currently writing his fourth novel, which will be a collection of five short stories based on today's changing relationship dynamics with diverse settings and characters but connected in a unique way.

'The Pact of Love' is thematically based on a second chance, 'Lovenesia' is an interesting story with a black moment changing the lives of the two ex-lovers forever. 'That Unique Power', being a spiritual fiction, gives answers to a young mind in distress using magical realism. All of his books are available on Amazon Kindle and other global distribution platforms.

