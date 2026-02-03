By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): As the Republic of Cyprus prepares to take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Evagoras Vryonides, the High Commissioner of Cyprus to India, has outlined a vision for an "autonomous" EU while signaling a significant deepening of ties with New Delhi.

Also Read | Did BTS RM Take a Dig at BLACKPINK Rose After Grammys 2026 Snub in Viral Post? Here's What K-Pop Fans Think.

Speaking on the strategic priorities of the upcoming presidency, Vryonides emphasized that the primary goal is to foster a self-reliant European Union across multiple sectors including economic prosperity, employment, and defence. He noted that while seeking autonomy, the Union aims to maintain strong links with transatlantic friends through the EU-NATO partnership.

The High Commissioner revealed a packed diplomatic calendar for Cyprus in India, noting that many high-level engagements are planned for the coming months. He confirmed that the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy will visit Delhi in two weeks for the AI Summit, followed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in March for the Raisina Dialogue.

Also Read | 'India's Beautiful Triumphal Arch': Know Why US President Donald Trump Shared a Photo of India Gate Amid Surge in 'India First' Messaging.

This diplomatic momentum will culminate in the official visit of the President of Cyprus to India in May.

Addressing the long-awaited EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the High Commissioner expressed immense satisfaction with the progress made between the two partners. He stated that the leadership is very content that the deal has reached a point of agreement after years of negotiations, remarking that "when there's a will, there's a way."

Terming the agreement the "mother of all deals," Vryonides assured that Cyprus, in its capacity as the EU Council President, will do everything in its power to facilitate, expedite, and enhance the implementation of this deal to benefit both regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)