New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/GPRC): As the impacts of climate change intensify with each passing year, more and more young people are joining the movement for positive change. By leading the discussion around climate change, they are also spreading awareness and motivating others to take action. Young climate activists, like 7th grader Manya Harsha from Bangalore, demand action and inspire hope.

This campaign against environmental abuses such as water wastage, littering on picnic spots, use of single-use plastic, and deforestation has set an example for the kids of Manya's age. The results prove that even small steps can inspire big movements and Manya has inspired big movements through her small steps.

On this World Environment Day, inspired by the theme #OnlyOneEarth, Manya planted 25 saplings and distributed 100 saplings amongst the people encouraging them to plant trees and contribute for a Green planet, taking her count up to 658 saplings. She encouraged people to carry seeds during their travels and throw them into the rightful places like a forest or lakebed, with a hope that they would grow into a tree someday.

From the WET WASTE MANAGEMENT CAMPAIGN, EACH ONE PLANT ONE CAMPAIGN, RESTORE OUR EARTH CAMPAIGN, CARRY YOUR OWN BAG CAMPAIGN to many such solo clean up drives and plantation drives that have been initiated by the Little Environmentalist were all shared during the event. "Instead of chopping trees for paper, let's recycle the kitchen waste into eco-friendly vegetable paper. Let's all join hands to RESTORE OUR EARTH," explained Manya.

Kids Walkathon recognized by The Jal Ministry of India is doing great, Manya informed as she shared her delight on being featured on the official social media page of UN-Water and was awarded 11-year-old Rising Star of India by Earth Network India from Earth.org.

Manya Harsha, who started rallying at the age of 6, is a popular environmental campaigner and influencer in India and this year on The World Environment Day, during her #BeTheChange Campaign, she said she wants to create a clean green earth with no ecological crisis where our future generations can live without masks and medicine.

Recently she has focused on upcycling for the environment, including turning old sarees into carry bags. Manya has upcycled and distributed 2800 newspaper bags and 1230 Cloth bags amongst the local vendors till today. Apart from sharing easy tips for waste-free living, Manyas DIY VEGETABLE PAPER and FESTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT has been appreciated worldwide.

Interestingly, Manya is also a young nature-themed author, poet and illustrator of five books with the intention to create awareness. Her YouTube and Instagram videos are also quite viral.

"TO ME NOW, EVERY DAY IS ENVIRONMENT DAY and EARTH DAY! BECAUSE I LOVE MY MOTHER EARTH and ITS OUR RESPONSIBILITY AS HER CHILDREN TO RESPECT AND TAKE CARE OF HER," said Manya Harsha at the conclusion of the mega event.

