Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, is rumoured to introduce the Reno 8Z 5G smartphone under the Reno8 Series. The Reno8 Series comprise Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro models. The company is likely to introduce a new 8Z variant. Ahead of the launch, Reno 8Z has also been spotted on the NBTC website. In addition to this, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed several key specifications of the Reno 8Z 5G handset. Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro & Reno8 Pro+ Now Official in China.

According to the NBTC website, Oppo Reno 8Z 5G will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging support and will run on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1.1 UI. According to Mukul Sharma, the handset will be offered in two colour options - black and blue.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is said to be available in three configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers of Oppo Reno 8Z 5G before the launch.

