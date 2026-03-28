India's biggest BGMI LAN event opens at the Chennai Trade Centre with six matches across Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar: 16 teams battle for a INR 4 Crore prize pool

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28: The fifth edition of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2026 Grand Finals officially commenced today at the Chennai Trade Centre, marking the most anticipated date on India's competitive BGMI calendar. Day 1 featured six matches across three maps - Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar - with all 16 qualified teams in action before a packed live audience and viewers tuning in across the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh Film Set for Massive INR 60 Crore Second Saturday.

The Grand Finals bring together eight teams that topped the Semifinals in Hyderabad (March 12-15) and eight more who forced their way through the high-pressure Survival Stage (March 16-17). Notable squads in the field include iQOO Soul, GodLike Esports, Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, Genesis, Welt Esports, Nebula, Team Tamilas, and Wyld Fangs, among others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Karan Pathak, Associate Director - Esports, KRAFTON India, said, "BGIS 2026 reflects where BGMI Esports stands today - and more importantly, where it is headed. When a community unlocks an additional INR 2 Crore of its own tournament prize pool through in-game

Also Read | JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

participation, it tells you something fundamental about the depth of engagement this ecosystem has built. Combine that with 2 million subscribers on our Esports channel and the country's top 16 teams heading to Chennai, and the picture is clear: BGIS is no longer just a tournament. It is the centerpiece of a competitive gaming culture that India is building for itself."

With the tournament now underway, the coming days are set to deliver tighter competition, standout performances, and crucial moments that will shape the outcome for India's leading BGMI teams. All matches from BGIS 2026 will be streamed live on the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel, with coverage available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Mizo, and Malayalam. The Grand Finals also hold regional significance for Tamil Nadu, with local sides iQOO Team Tamilas and Troy Tamilan Esports competing in front of a home crowd.

DAY 1 STANDINGS - AFTER 6 MATCHES

The tournament opened with a series of closely contested matches, as teams showcased consistency and strategic gameplay to secure early advantage in the standings. TEAM SOUL finished the day at the top with 66 points, while GODLIKE and VICTORES SUMUS followed closely, building early momentum in the race for the title.

BGIS stands as a significant step in KRAFTON India's broader Esports vision, highlighting the country's rapid progress as a competitive gaming ecosystem. By creating a structured platform for top BGMI teams to compete, the tournament encourages skill refinement and sustained competitive growth. Beyond the scale of rewards, it reflects a maturing landscape shaped by visibility, opportunity, and performance.

Catch all the action live on our official YouTube channel as the tournament unfolds. Day 2 action resumes tomorrow, 28 March 2026, from approximately 1:00 pm.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world.

For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)