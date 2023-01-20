Big Eyes Coin, Maker, and Klaytn Can Bring You Closer to Your 2023 Financial Dreams: How Big Eyes' Raised Over USD 16 Million So Far

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/ATK): The right decisions, whether in the crypto market or any other aspect of life, always bring desired results. This makes it important to always take necessary precautions before going ahead with a plan to increase your chances of getting it right. In the crypto space, taking necessary precautions before an investment decision increases your chances of profiting from a crypto purchase. It brings you nearer to your financial goals.

Hence, you must put the necessary precautions in place as you plan to build your portfolio toward achieving your financial dreams in 2023. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Maker (MKR), and Klaytn (KLAY) are cryptocurrencies you can consider adding to your crypto holdings after taking the necessary precautions. Crypto assets have what it takes to improve your net worth and could be an impacting buy for your portfolio.

Maker (MKR): How Maker Connects With Stablecoin DAI

The Maker ecosystem consists of a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) and a decentralized protocol, all functioning on the Ethereum network. It is one of the foremost DeFi projects, and the crypto project enables users to issue and manage DAI -- a community-managed decentralized stablecoin.

The Maker DAO oversees the protocol's governance. However, only Maker token (MKR) holders can be a part of the DAO governing the stablecoin, DAI. MKR gives holders voting rights over the Maker protocols development, and it's billed to increase in value as DAI succeeds in the market.

Some of the issues the Maker DAO deliberates upon include risk parameters amendment, platform upgrade, changes to savings rate, and adding new collateral assets. Maker tokens (MKR) allow users to vote on any of these issues and facilitate other activities on the platform.

MKR is a high-price crypto asset with an all-time high greater than Ethereum's. The cryptocurrency reached a USD 6K+ ATH in the previous year but has suffered a price decline to about USD 500+. MKR will likely make a great recovery in the coming year and could bring you closer to your set goals.

Klaytn (KLAY): Crypto Meets GameFi And Metaverse

Klaytn is a public blockchain with great functionality in GameFi and the metaverse. It plays a huge role in the creators' economy, allowing digital creators to build digital infrastructures in the metaverse easily. It is a well-optimized platform with tools for metaverse developers.

Klaytn's metaverse developer package includes layer-two and IPFS solutions, oracles, bridges, smart contract libraries, and chain explorers. The Klaytn ecosystem supports services like stablecoin integration and NFT marketplaces. The crypto project uses the latest version of Istanbul BFT technology which makes transactions achieve total finality within a second.

KLAY is the platform's native token. It drives its functionality and makes it secure while serving as a great crypto asset to hold outside the platform. The cryptocurrency could make a great run in the new year as it did in 2021, making it a possible wealth-increasing buy.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Meme Coin Going Strength To Strength In Presale

Many new cryptocurrencies enter the coin market yearly, and Big Eyes Coin could be one of the best to launch into the market in the coming year. The new meme coin has been on presale for a while, having inarguably one of the best presale runs. The cat-theme token has raised over USD 16 million on presale, and the warm acceptance lays a good foundation for it to thrive on presale.

Big Eyes aims to be part of the wealth-improving meme coins in the coin market history, following the path of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to achieve this. It will leverage its utilities in the DeFi and NFTs ecosystem, community support, uniqueness, and increasing prominence to achieve this. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale will enter its eighth stage soon as it prepares to launch in the market. Missing the presale could be costly, and you should join the presale now.

The presale has grown from strength to strength recently, aided by the Big Eyes team releasing a 200 per cent bonus code. That means that when using code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 when purchasing via the button below, any purchase will be tripled! Say you buy USD 500 worth of USD BIG tokens - that automatically becomes USD 1500 worth of USD BIG! An incredible way of furthering profits when Big Eyes Coin comes to launch.

