Panama City [Panama], February 4 (ANI): BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a significant milestone for its TradFi perpetual futures offering, as 24-hour trading volume doubled over the past week to exceed $2 billion. The surge was largely driven by strong demand for perpetual Gold trading, which alone contributed more than $1.5 billion in volume, underscoring growing user interest in round-the-clock access to traditional financial markets through crypto-native infrastructure.

BingX TradFi is now fully integrated across the BingX ecosystem:

Also Read | ‘His Courage Saved His Family's Lives’: 13-Year-Old Australian Boy Austin Appelbee Swims 4 Km in Choppy Waters to Save Mother and Younger Siblings (Watch Video).

* Perpetual Futures: BingX provides comprehensive support for TradFi perpetual futures, enabling users to gain continuous, flexible exposure to commodities, forex, stocks, and indices through crypto-native infrastructure, competitive fees, and leverage of up to 500x.

* Copy Trading: As the original pioneer of copy trading in Web3, BingX offers industry-leading TradFi copy trading, reducing barriers to entry by enabling users to follow experienced traders and replicate TradFi trading strategies.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of February 4 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

* Spot Markets: On the spot market, BingX supports assets such as Ondo and xStocks, allowing users to purchase real-world asset (RWA) tokens backed by underlying traditional financial instruments.

* BingX AI: BingX TradFi is integrated with BingX AI Bingo to support smarter trade discovery, execution, and overall usability, contributing to a more seamless TradFi trading experience across the platform.

"Five years ago, discussions centered on whether crypto could rival gold or equities as a store of value," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "Today, users can trade gold and equities directly using crypto. These two parallel shifts: the maturation of crypto markets and the tokenization and perpetualization of traditional assets, are converging and fundamentally reshaping how global finance operates."

To further engage users, BingX has launched a TradFi perpetual futures trading volume competition, featuring a dynamic prize pool of up to 200,000 USDT. The prize pool increases as total trading volume across all participants grows, rewarding collective participation and encouraging active engagement with TradFi perpetual futures on the platform.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026. (ANI)

Disclaimer: This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) -- a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)