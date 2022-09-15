Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Binomoto GP is a USD 16.000 total prize pool international trading competition. The competition is built in the image of a racing track: 3 laps with prizes on each. The essence is not limited to the idea of the race track, the main prize is an m-m-m-motorcycle. Other prizes are also driving it crazy: 4 Apple devices can be won in the contest. Binomoto Grand Prix will be hosted from September 16, 2022, to September 30, 2022. It's free to join. The main rule is making the first deposit and trading on the real account. The competition is divided into 3 weeks, during each week traders can win certain prizes. Each participant will get 1 ticket for Rs 9000 (USD 115) total trading amount per day. 1 day - 1 ticket. Tickets received by traders participate in the prize drawing. The more trader tickets are entered into the draw, the higher the chance of winning a prize. The 3 laps of the Binomoto GP trading race. The first lap: September 16-22.TWO Macbooks Pro 13 will be given away until September 26. The second lap: September 23-29.TWO more Macbook Pro 13s will be given away until October 3.

Final lap. Grand Giveaway.Sports-bike will be raffled until October 3 among all the participants of Binomoto GP. All the tickets collected during the whole Binomoto GP participate in this part.

The winners will be chosen automatically with a randomizer. Video with the results of the giveaway will be available on the web page of the promo.

More details are on the Binomoto GP website or on the Binomo trading platform.

