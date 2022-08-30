New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's iconic beauty brand, Biotique, launched its new brand campaign with Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for their facial skincare range.

It is a pan-India, 360-degree media campaign around Biotique's cleansing-toning-moisturizing routine as per the brand's ethos of 'The secret to flawless skin'. Over the next few weeks, the campaign aims to reach 100 million consumers.

Commenting on the launch, a pioneer of the Indian beauty industry, Vinita Jain, Founder and CMD - Biotique, said, "At Biotique we have committed and take immense pride in offering 'farm to skin' solutions to consumers who are looking for effective skincare and haircare products. Using 100 percent ayurvedic formulations with advanced 21st century biotechnology, our products are naturally sourced from plant extracts and are proven to bring effective and long-lasting results. The new campaign film brings to life our ethos of 'Real is really beautiful', focusing on 'The secret to flawless skin', true to Biotique's cleansing-toning-moisturizing routine. I am very pleased to see our vision come to life with this campaign, which reinforces Biotique's commitment to effective personal care, beauty and wellbeing products."

Onboarding Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for this campaign, Ishaan Jain, Director - Biotique, said, "The campaign addresses Biotique's aim of an early adoption of a healthy skincare routine for flawless skin amongst the youth. Sara is a natural fit owing to her healthy & balanced lifestyle and has a great digital presence which connects naturally with the younger audiences. Her persona embodies Biotique's ethos of 'Real is really beautiful'."

Talking of her association with Biotique's skincare range, Sara Ali Khan added, "Biotique's 'secret to flawless skin' offers youth an ideal beauty regime which provides quick and effective results. I am really excited to be a part of the Biotique family as I resonate with the brand's ethos of 'Real is really beautiful' and believe in using products that are modern yet rooted. I am mindful of having a holistic facial skincare routine made with natural ingredients given that taking care of skin starts from a very young age and Biotique's facial skincare range echoes my belief."

YouTube link of the Campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aAgyGLnngs

Instagram link of the Campaign: https://www.instagram.com/p/ChwFAP0N4-7/?hl=en

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/ChtvdZIjiWS/?hl=en

