Business News | Bisleri Unveils Patriot Limited-Edition Packs Featuring Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil

NewsVoir

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 12: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, continues to strengthen its long-standing association with cinema through its latest collaboration with the Malayalam action-drama Patriot for its limited-edition packs. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil, the film has already generated significant buzz among audiences across Kerala. The special-edition packs are currently available across Bisleri's 500 ml, 1 Litre, 2 Litre, and Soda SKUs in the Kerala market.

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Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, "Consumer engagement today is increasingly driven by culture, entertainment and shared experiences. Our association with Patriot is part of Bisleri's larger strategy to build strong regional relevance through cultural integrations that resonate deeply with audiences."

The Patriot limited-edition packs celebrate the scale and popularity of Malayalam cinema while driving strong visibility for the association across Kerala.

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Available at upto 3000 retail outlets spanning general and modern trade stores, the special packs are supported by in-store branding, branded Bisleri trucks travelling across key markets in the state, and amplification across digital and social media platforms to engage consumers and movie enthusiasts alike. The limited-edition packs are also available on the Bisleri@Doorstep App.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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