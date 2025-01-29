PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Black Box Limited (BSE: 500463) (NSE: BBOX), a premier trusted global digital infrastructure solution integrator delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses around the globe, announced that it has been recognized as the '2024 India Partner of the Year' by Extreme Networks, a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, for the third time in a row.

This prestigious accolade stands as a testament to Black Box's unwavering dedication to empowering clients on their digital transformation journeys. The high-performance, resilient solutions available through Black Box not only address today's needs but also establish a robust, future-ready foundation. Seamlessly integrating with existing IT infrastructures, these solutions ensure an exceptional and cohesive user experience every step of the way.

The partnership underscored by Black Box achieving Extreme Networks' Diamond-certified status in APAC in 2024, enables Black Box to provide seamless network integration, project management, and service delivery for clients in and around India leveraging Extreme solutions.

"The Diamond Partner Program Level is designed to recognize and reward partners who have achieved proven success in the marketplace with Extreme Networks. On behalf of Extreme Networks, we thank Black Box for their strong partnership and wish them continued success" said Hock Leong Choo, Director of Channel Sales for APAC.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized with recent awards from Extreme Networks, which highlight our successful partnership across the India region," said Bhavin Barbhaya, Vice President of Networking (India) at Black Box. "These accolades represent our customer centricity in their digitization journey wherein we build high performance & intelligent network platform to deliver the required user experience on their applications across various platforms. We leverage our skilled solution architects, integration experts, proven execution in industries like manufacturing, mass transport, IT/ITES, and education, along with our global presence, to serve as a reliable IT partner. Together with Extreme Networks' solutions, we continue to be the preferred IT solutions and services partner for our clients' multi-country operations, driving impactful infrastructure solutions in their digital transformation journey."

About Black Box

Trust, innovation, and experience drive Black Box's journey as the Premier Global Digital Infrastructure Solution Integrator.

Black Box is a global digital infrastructure integrator delivering network and system integration services and solutions, support services, and technology products to businesses in the United States, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America and has around 4,000 professionals globally.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.blackbox.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn @BlackBox.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, LLC.

All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

