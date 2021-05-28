Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global Icon Awards - 2021 has been organised by Blindwink to recognise the various organisations and companies, entrepreneurs and service providers for their outstanding performance and achievements in their respective fields.

These awards are going to be a small token of appreciation for the individuals who are pushing the boundaries to make an honorable future of this society. It will motivate other great minds to strive towards aphelion.

The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company in India.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

The list of the awardees are:

Winners of Global Icon Awards - 2021:

1. Outstanding Clinical and Academic Excellence in Homeopathy Medical Science - Dr Ambrish P Vijayakar (MD Homoeopathy)

2. Best Young and Stylish - International Spiritual Healer, Life Coach, Motivational Leader and Author - Mani Gyanendra Goel

3. Best Creative Digital Marketing Company - WeAreVery.in - Sai Battina (Founder and Managing Director), Kodumuri Sai Raghav (Co-founder and CEO)

4. Fastest Growing International Business and Trade Solutions Company - RoutetoMarket Media India Pvt Ltd.

5. Fastest Growing Software Consulting Firm - PYRAMIQO DATA

6. Best Mind Trainer in the World - Sudarshan Sabat

7. Best Skill Training andCoaching in India - Inspire Global Education Academy LLP - Pankaj Vats (Founder and President)

8. Young Progressive Entrepreneur in Udaipur - Urban Foundry - Daksh Jain, Darshana Agrawal, Hanisha Chothani, Kavita Jadon (Founders)

9. Most Innovative Interior Designer in Guwahati - Jaheed Rehmaan

10. Social Work, Academician and Homoeopathic Physician - Dr Arpita Chatterjee (World Healing Society Foundation)

11. Most Enterprising Businessman in Health Tech Start Idea - Dipti Sundar Mohanty, Founder and CEO, Clinohealthinovation Pvt Ltd.

12. Young Dynamic Entrepreneur for Excellence in Finance and Loan Services - Sumeet Pareek - Founder, LOAN INTOUCH

13. Most Inspiring Entrepreneur in MSME In UP - Rasik Khandelwal

Website: www.blindwink.in.

