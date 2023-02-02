Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blingvine, one of the leading brands in fashion jewellery, has launched its valentine's day collection along with a gift guide on its official website. A brand new collection added to their page for the upcoming festivities of love this February focuses especially on Valentine's day gifts. Capturing the preferences of its customers quite aptly, this collection is set to obtain the most out of this year's celebration of love. The collection comprises all kinds of jewellery, from necklaces and pendants to earrings and bracelets. The wide range includes minimalist designs, alluring American diamonds and crystals jewellery with eye-catching statement pieces. The perfect fusion of elegance and quality makes the collection a 'must-try' for all. The products included in the collection are handpicked according to the occasion and are an absolute fit for the theme of valentine's day. With simple, classy pendants and versatile pearl necklaces in the collection, the designs cover almost all kinds of customer preferences. To add to the trend, the butterfly-inspired Monarch necklace set, one of the products in the collection is bound to attract the attention of the youth. Accompanying these beautiful products, is a gift guide for people looking to get the perfect gift for their valentines. The gift guide presents a comprehensive take on valentine's day and valentine's week, its significance and valentine's essentials. The main content consists of Valentine's day gift ideas for everyone i.e. spouses, lovers and even singles looking to celebrate self-love. Blingvine has always been a brand that prioritises quality with design. This new collection for valentine's day gifts has once again proved their claim to be true. The gifts guide is just another way for the company to tell their customers that it is here to provide more than just products. Their customer-based approach towards their website content and products has definitely made them a popular choice among customers. The newly launched valentine's day collection had been displayed the same day on their Instagram, Pinterest and all other social media platforms by the medium of posts and reels that are worth checking out.

One can look for both the Valentine's Day gift guide and Blingvine's Valentine's Day collection on their official website. For more information visit the official website: blingvine.com

