New Delhi [India], December 27: BlinkX, - a no-brokerage options trading app, continues its mission to empower traders with cutting-edge tools that deliver actionable insights and real-time data. The new F&O Technical Scanners feature, available under the F&O section in the Explore Tab, provides an innovative suite of tools designed to streamline decision-making for Futures and Options traders. With Future Stats and Options Stats, this feature highlights top performers, key Open Interest (OI) changes, and trending contracts, enabling traders to act with precision and speed and apply unique option trading strategies.

Key Features of the F&O Technical Scanners on blinkX

Futures & Options Stats:

This unified section offers a detailed view of the most active and liquid Futures and Options contracts, helping traders track performance, spot opportunities, and monitor market sentiment. Categories include:

- Top Gainers and Losers: Lists contracts with the highest price increases or declines, helping traders spot bullish momentum, bearish trends, or potential reversals.

- OI Gainers and Losers: Highlights contracts with the largest increases or decreases in Open Interest, indicating strengthening trends or potential unwinding.

- Long Build-Up and Short Build-Up: Tracks contracts where long or short positions are increasing, signaling bullish or bearish sentiment, respectively.

- Long Unwinding and Short Covering: Identifies contracts where positions are being closed, signaling a potential weakening trend or reversal.

- Active by Value and Volume Gainers: Shows the most traded contracts by value and those with significant volume increases, helping traders focus on high-liquidity opportunities.

Overview Section:BlinkX provides a comprehensive Overview Page to simplify data analysis for traders.

-Market Breadth: Offers a snapshot of advancing versus declining contracts, helping traders gauge overall market sentiment.

- Top Derivatives Analysis: Summarizes performance metrics for major indices like NIFTY, BANKNIFTY, FINNIFTY, and SENSEX.

- Clear Summarization: Presents high-level data concisely, enabling traders to make quick and informed decisions.

Benefits for Traders:

1. Quick Market Insights: Easily spot the most active Futures and Options contracts without manually scanning individual stocks or contracts.

2. Spotting Opportunities Faster: Use price movement, OI changes, and volume metrics to identify breakouts, reversals, and trend shifts.

3. Actionable Data for Active Traders: Data-driven insights into market sentiment help traders execute timely, informed trades.

4. Comprehensive Market Overview: Stay updated on indices performance and market breadth for a macro view of trading opportunities.

5. Simplified Decision-Making: Summarized data reduces complexity, aiding quick and informed decision-making.

6. Focus on High-Liquidity Instruments: Highlighting the most liquid contracts reduces slippage and increases efficiency.

7. Enhanced Risk Management: Metrics like Long Build-Up and Short Covering guide traders in managing risk effectively.

8 . Customizable for Different Strategies: Filter contracts to align with specific trading strategies, whether focused on volatility, liquidity, or price movement.

Gagan Singla, MD at BlinkX, shared, "F&O Technical Scanners are a significant step forward in our commitment to empower traders with tools that provide clarity and precision. We understand the complexities of trading derivatives and aim to simplify this with actionable data and real-time insights. Whether it's spotting trends or timing entries and exits, these scanners are built to give traders the confidence they need to succeed."

He added, "At BlinkX, our goal has always been to provide traders with an edge. With features like Future Stats and Options Stats, we're enabling them to make faster, smarter decisions, ensuring that every move they make is backed by accurate, real-time data."

Platform Stability

Backed by the expertise of JM Financial, BlinkX blends innovative technology with trusted insights to empower traders to make confident and well-researched decisions. With an app rating of 4.7+, BlinkX's platform stability is highly regarded, giving traders the confidence they need to rely on it for smooth, uninterrupted trading. At BlinkX, we're not just shaping the future of trading; we're making sure it's a future where traders can thrive.

Pricing Revolutionized for Serious Traders

BlinkX has also revolutionized pricing that is made for traders. It offers flexible subscription plans across three tiers designed to cater to different trading volume needs of traders with daily brokerage-free lots of NSE F&O. The Silver plan offered for Rs. 299 for 2 months includes 100 lots/day brokerage-free. The Golden plan offered for Rs. 499 provides 1,000 lots/day brokerage-free, while the Platinum plan offered for Rs. 999 for 2 months offers 2,500 lots/day brokerage-free. It also offers 6-month plans, which are 20% discounted, while 12-month plans are 40% discounted. All plans also include brokerage-free Equity Delivery and intraday trading. This way BlinkX ensures maximum savings for traders, making it one of the most cost-effective platforms for active traders.

About BlinkX

Founded in 2022, BlinkX by JM Financial is a dynamic platform offering a suite of financial services. The company's investment portfolio includes equity, currency, derivatives, IPO, equity SIP, mutual funds, and margin funding. With its innovative subscription pricing model and a focus on enhancing the trader experience, BlinkX is changing the landscape of trading in India.

