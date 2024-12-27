Mohammedan SC are struggling in their first season in the Indian Super League as they are rock bottom in the standings with 5 points from 12 games. The Kolkata-based club have lost their last five matches on the bounce and their next game against Odisha is crucial. They need a win desperately to reverse this downward spiral. Opponents Odisha are fifth with 19 points but trail league leaders Mohun Bagan by 10 points. With three wins in their last five contests, they have the momentum to push further up. ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Rope In Brazilian Forward Dorielton Nascimento.

Andrey Chernyshov is a man under pressure as he looks to revive the fortunes of Mohammedan SC. He will be without the services of Mohammed Kadiri, who is ruled out for the rest of the season. They have Makan Chothe in the final third, a player with a lot of potential. Alexis Gomez and Carlos Franca complete the number in the forward line. Amarjit Kiyam will sit back and shield the backline with Lalremsanga Fanai making the side tick in the central areas.

Roy Krishna, an integral part of Odisha’s attack, is missing for the entire campaign with an injury. Hugo Boumous and Diego Mauricio will have to come up with the creative play in the opponent’s half while Ahmed Jahouh is the spark in midfield that determines their whole forward play.

When is Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohammedan SC will face Odisha FC in the ISL 2024-25 on Friday, December 27. The Mohammedan vs Odisha match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC live telecast on the Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC online viewing options, read below. ISL 2024–25: Mohammedan SC Welcome Odisha FC As Two Teams Will Look to Better Their Offensive Gameplay.

How to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC live streaming online for free.

