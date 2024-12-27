Arsenal trail Liverpool and Chelsea in the English Premier League points table, having accumulated 33 points from 17 games. The Gunners are at home to Ipswich Town on Boxing Day with a win needed to keep the momentum going on in the title race. They dismantled Crystal Palace in their last match and with the kind of attack they possess, another goal fest cannot be ruled out. Ipswich Town are 19th and involved in the relegation battle. They need to find a way to string a few wins and climb out of the drop zone. Arsenal versus Ipswich Town will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:45 AM IST. Erling Haaland Penalty Failure, Bruno Fernandes Red Card Pile On Woes for Manchester City, Manchester United in Premier League 2024–25.

Gabriel Jesus has had a mini-revival in his Arsenal career and he will be charged up to continue his goal-scoring run. Bukayo Saka has suffered a hamstring injury and is now ruled out for several weeks. Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard will be part of the front three as well for the home side. Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Mikel Merino should make up the numbers in midfield.

Liam Delap will feature for Ipswich Town after completing his suspension with Conor Chaplin dropping to the bench. Axel Tuanzebe, George Hirst, Janoi Donacien, and Chiedozie Ogbene will be the players missing out due to injuries for the visitors. Sam Morsy also misses out due to suspension following yet another yellow card in the last match. Premier League 2024–25: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Opens Up After Comeback Win Over Leicester City, Says ‘Good Result but We Need To Stay Humble’.

When is Arsenal vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on Ipswich Town in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, December 28. The Arsenal vs Ipswich Town match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it starts at 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Ipswich Town live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Arsenal vs Ipswich Town online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect Arsenal to dominate this tie from the onset and secure a routine win.

