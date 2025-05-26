Blue Water Logistics Limited to launch IPO from May 27 to 29, aiming to raise Rs40.5 Cr via NSE Emerge listing.

New Delhi [India], May 26: Blue Water Logistics Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, to Thursday, 29 May 2025, aiming to raise up to Rs 40.50 Crores with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge (SME platform of NSE). The issue is Rs Up to 30, 00,000 Lakhs equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

IPO DETAILS:

IPO Reservation:

Limited IPO Objects of the Issue

The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue towards funding the following objects:

1. Funding of capital expenditure requirements by the purchase of Vehicles and their body building2. Funding the working capital requirements of the Company3. General corporate purposes

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Blue Water Logistics IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Blue Water Logistics IPO is Shreni Shares Limited.

Laxmi Narayan Mishra, Chairman & WholeTime Director, said, "We see this as an Opportunity to not only grow the company but also contribute to a more sustainable future. We are excited about this new phase of development and are grateful to NSE for offering us the NSE Emerge platform to list our Company.

Highlights:

* Total Issue Size - 30, 00,000 equity shares (aggregating up to Rs 40.50 Cr.)* 100 % Book Built Issue* Price Band - Rs132- Rs135 Per Share* Lot Size - 1000 Equity Shares

About Blue Water Logistics Limited:

Incorporated in April 2010, Blue Water Logistics Ltd provides logistics and supply chain solutions. The company's primary services include freight forwarding, customs clearance and transportation handling services.

The company provides comprehensive project logistics and supply chain management (SCM) across air, sea, and land transport, focusing on tailored solutions for client needs, including cargo pick-up, customs clearance, and delivery, offering a complete suite of logistics services.

The company has five branches in Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, and Thane.

The company serves customers in confectionery, chemicals, crockery, natural stones, textiles, electronics, and fitness equipment.

As of March 31, 2025, the company has 25 commercial vehicles for various transportation needs.

Financials

For the period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, our Company has earned revenue from operations of Rs 19,618.04 Lakhs, Rs 13,867.37 Lakhs, Rs 18,265.14 Lakhs.

Respectively. Our Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, were Rs 1,067.08 Lakhs, Rs 594.05 Lakhs and Rs 258.37 Lakhs, respectively.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

