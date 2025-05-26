After some delays, Maddock Films’ new movie Bhool Chuk Maaf finally released in theatres on May 23. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, the time-loop comedy, directed by Karan Sharma, was initially slated to release alongside Jaat before being postponed to May 16. However, due to the India-Pakistan conflict following the Pahalgam attack, the makers considered a direct-to-OTT release on Prime Video. Those plans were shelved after PVR-INOX filed a lawsuit, forcing a theatrical release. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Time-Loop Comedy Misses Consistent Laughs.

When Maddock Films cited vague patriotic reasons for the potential OTT shift, some netizens speculated that the decision stemmed from the film’s lack of pre-release buzz and the studio’s own lack of confidence. These sceptics may have been onto something, as Bhool Chuk Maaf opened to mixed reviews and underwhelming pre-sales.

Yet, against all expectations, the film posted impressive numbers in its first weekend, earning INR 28 crore in India, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Given its reported INR 60 crore budget and no major Hindi releases until Housefull 5 on June 6, Bhool Chuk Maaf has a good shot at becoming a theatrical hit.

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Opening Weekend Collections

#BhoolChukMaaf delivers a fantastic opening weekend... While discounted tickets and promotional offers on Friday helped boost initial footfalls, the film posted excellent numbers on Saturday and Sunday purely on merit. Both national chains and non-national properties performed… pic.twitter.com/dU5EdQpOaI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2025

However, as with many recent Indian box office trends, the situation isn’t entirely transparent.

Maddock Films' Discounted Ticket Strategy

Maddock Films has a history of selling heavily discounted tickets on opening day to boost footfalls - sometimes as low as INR 20, a stark contrast to standard weekend pricing. This strategy was previously employed for Sky Force (which underperformed) and Chhaava (2025’s highest-grossing film), with mixed results. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie Faces Scrutiny Over Its Collections – Here’s What Happened!

So, how does this apply to Bhool Chuk Maaf? The film reportedly netted INR 7.20 crore on opening day, but this figure likely reflects gross collections without accounting for discounts - a practice critics have called out before. To illustrate, imagine selling 100 items priced at INR 10 for just INR 2 each, then claiming INR 1,000 in revenue when the actual earnings were only INR 200. The discrepancy is glaring.

This tactic isn’t new. For Sky Force, the studio reported a lifetime India collection of INR 131.44 crore, but trade experts later admitted the real figures were far lower, factoring in discounted tickets and alleged corporate bookings. Only a handful, like Komal Nahta, publicly criticised the practice at the time.

‘Distributing the Free Tickets’

Here's the clinching evidence that #MaddockFilms is distributing the free tickets of #BhoolChukMaaf for FREE at a mass level. And yet they have to inflate collections. And they are about to break THEIR OWN record of SELF-BOOKINGS which they did for their "patriotic" film. Even… pic.twitter.com/Xu2Cp9LjdG — Box Office Chronicle (@BoxOffice_Truth) May 24, 2025

‘Becoming a Big Joke’

Box office numbers are now becoming a big joke all thanks to @MaddockFilms. They started it with #SkyForce, and now they’re repeating the same tactic with #BhoolChukMaaf. Tickets are being sold for just ₹20–25 after discount offers, but the reported collections will be… pic.twitter.com/C4hTeYQKwL — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) May 22, 2025

‘Blatant Malpractice’

Friday: ₹ 100–200 discount on tickets. Saturday: INSANE levels of SELF BOOKINGS ! The industry is in absolute SHOCK - never before has such blatant malpractice been witnessed for a small film. This isn’t just unusual… it’s UNPRECEDENTED!! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 24, 2025

Even Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Saturday growth raised eyebrows. Box Office India noted: "The film is picking up numbers in double digits on Saturday and Sunday... It should be celebration time - except only if it were totally clean." The phrase "totally clean" speaks volumes.

Critics of this practice argue that while discounting tickets is fair, falsely projecting higher earnings misleads the trade and audiences, creating an illusion of success.

That said, while Sky Force’s Day 1 relied on discounts, its subsequent weekend sales were organic (though some viewers claim discounts persisted). This suggests Maddock’s strategy works initially, but the real test is whether Bhool Chuk Maaf can sustain momentum beyond opening weekend promotions.

