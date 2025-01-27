PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 27: The wait is over as BLUORNG, the trendsetting premium streetwear brand, opens the doors to its exclusive store at the heart of Gurugram. Nestled in the main foyer of a premier mall, the 1,200 sq. ft. space reimagines retail with its striking aesthetic and commitment to bold, vibrant, and unconventional design. Located directly opposite H&M and above Tommy Hilfiger, the new store demonstrates BLUORNG's ambition to stand tall among global giants while championing Indian creativity.

Birthed in 2020 by Siddhant Sabharwal and Mokam Singh, BLUORNG has etched a niche in the fashion world with its unisex, size-inclusive designs that merge premium quality with everyday comfort. The brand's philosophy of putting design first radiates through every piece, from T-shirts and jackets to limited-edition collectibles. True to its ethos, the Gurugram store offers a meticulously curated lineup that guarantees exclusivity, with numerous designs exclusive to this location.

Walking into the new store feels like stepping into a modern gallery. The interiors, a harmonious blend of bold and neutral tones, balance brutalist elements with understated elegance. While the space itself makes a statement, it ensures that the spotlight remains firmly on the products, each a representation of BLUORNG's innovative approach to Indian streetwear. The layout is designed to fascinate and inspire, encouraging visitors to document and share their experiences far beyond the store walls.

"Our vision has always been to create more than just clothing - we want to deliver a cultural moment," shares Siddhant Sabharwal, Co-founder of BLUORNG. "With this store, we've not only evolved what a retail experience can be but also strengthened our belief that Indian streetwear can rival the best in the world."

BLUORNG's collections are bold and unapologetically expressive, featuring vibrant colors, original graphics, and unmatched attention to detail. By offering limited SKUs and never restocking items, the brand creates an air of exclusivity, guaranteeing every piece feels personal and unique. From statement-making streetwear staples to surprise collectibles like bags and pencil boxes, every product drop accords with individuality and craftsmanship.

The new Gurugram store portrays BLUORNG's larger vision of reshaping Indian streetwear. More than a brand, it's a movement, a symbol of ambition, creativity, and a new benchmark of premium design. From being recognized as GQ India's "Streetwear Label of the Year" in 2023 to launching collaborative collections with global names like Playboy and Jagermeister, BLUORNG continues to push boundaries and inspire its ever-growing community.

BLUORNG invites all style enthusiasts to explore the new store, where every visit is an experience like no other. With products priced between Rs4,495 and Rs34,995, the brand makes premium streetwear accessible while maintaining its uncompromising standards of quality and creation.

BLUORNG is a rising luxury streetwear brand in India, blending high fashion with street culture. Influenced by pop culture, the brand offers premium, unisex clothing made from high-quality fabrics designed for both comfort and style. Known for its oversized shirts, luxury jackets, and designer cargo jeans, BLUORNG brings a unique touch to the streetwear scene with versatile designs that cater to all genders. The brand's commitment to quality, coupled with its attention to detail, sets it apart in India's evolving fashion landscape. With a focus on inclusivity, BLUORNG offers clothing that is stylish, functional, and comfortable, embracing the essence of modern streetwear. From oversized sweatshirts to designer polo shirts, every piece embodies freedom and creative expression, helping wearers make bold fashion statements. As a brand that is constantly innovating, BLUORNG is shaping the future of Indian streetwear with its unique mix of trendsetting designs and luxurious finishes.

About BLUORNG:

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606186/BLUORNG_store_at_Ambience_Mall.jpg

