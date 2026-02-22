Doha [Qatar], February 22 (ANI): Fourteen Arab and Islamic countries, alongside the secretariats of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the League of Arab States (LAS), and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have strongly condemned statements made by the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

The joint backlash follows a televised interview with commentator Tucker Carlson on Friday, during which Huckabee suggested that Israel possesses the right to extend its borders across significant portions of the Middle East.

The discussion centred on the geographical boundaries of Israel and historical territorial claims.

During the exchange, Carlson questioned the Ambassador regarding the concept of a land spanning from the Euphrates River in Iraq to the Nile River in Egypt and whether the modern state of Israel could claim that specific lineage.

Responding to the enquiry, Huckabee stated, ''It would be fine if they took it all.''

In a joint statement issued on on Saturday night from Doha, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, and the State of Palestine described these as ''dangerous and inflammatory'' remarks.

They expressed ''profound concern'' and ''strong condemnation,'' noting that the comments indicate ''it would be acceptable for Israel to exercise control over territories belonging to Arab states, including the occupied West Bank.''

The signatories categorically rejected the statements, affirming that ''Israel has no sovereignty whatsoever over the Occupied Palestinian Territory or any other occupied Arab lands.''

They stated that such remarks constitute a ''flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations'' and ''pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the region.''

The vast territory described in the interview would encompass modern-day Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and parts of Saudi Arabia.

The joint declaration warned that ''the continuation of Israel's expansionist policies and unlawful measures will only inflame violence and conflict in the region'' and ''undermine the prospects for peace.''

The Ministries further stressed that these remarks ''directly contradict the vision put forward by US President Donald Trump, as well as the US Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,'' which are based on containing escalation and creating a political horizon for an independent Palestinian state.

The Ambassador later appeared to moderate his position, characterising his earlier remark as ''somewhat of a hyperbolic statement.''

He further noted that Israel is not seeking to enlarge its current territory and emphasised that the nation has a right to security within the land it currently holds.

Despite this, the Ministries called for ''an end to these incendiary statements,'' underscoring that remarks seeking to ''legitimise control over the lands of others'' fuel tensions rather than advancing peace. (ANI)

