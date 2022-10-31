BNB, Cosmos, and Now, Dogeliens? New Memecoin to revolutionize the cryptocurrency market with its interplanetary ambitions

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/ATK): Since cryptocurrencies became mainstream, the industry has seen coin launches that completely revolutionized the cryptocurrency market and trading in general. From blockchains to smart contracts and decentralized exchanges, we have witnessed coins that dictated the market trends during such periods.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a memecoin project with a huge potential to become one such token with its various protocol features. Here, we review how it could shake the market while briefly looking past groundbreakers BNB and Cosmos (ATOM).

Also Read | In a First, the Diwali Festival Celebration To Be Held in the Parliament House of Frankfurt, Germany.

Binance BNB - The Biggest Crypto ExchangeBefore Binance's launch in 2017, the cryptocurrency market only supported small-time token exchangers. These exchanges didn't have enough liquidity volume to support the fast-growing market, and traders were often stranded whenever they couldn't deal with their assets.

Chanpeng Zhao and his team got the right idea with their budding company. They were ex-Wall Street veterans and started the Binance (BNB) Exchange with liquidity support from huge crypto sponsors at the time. Thus, they solved the issue with liquidity and quickly attracted most users in the trading sector.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2022 Result: Know Prize Money and Other Details; Check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners’ List Here.

Binance (BNB) started as a simple exchange; however, it now offers more services than just exchanging. It has evolved into a trading platform where users can access optimized futures, spot, and margin trading. These services on Binance come with bonuses in the form of features like Binance Earn, where users can access various services, including getting interests on token deposits.

The Binance (BNB) platform also supports an insurance system, the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), which protects user ledgers and wallets from fraudulent activity. The scheme compensates users if any such activity leads to the loss of their assets.

Binance (BNB) has long been associated with low gas fees and fast network services. The official token, BNB, is available on CoinMarketCap for USD 272.30.

Cosmos (ATOM) - Connecting The Crypto Space, One Blockchain At A TimeCosmos (ATOM) represents one of the first token projects to offer cross-chain transactions, following a series of development steps that spanned about 5 years. The platform plans to encourage communication between blockchains without sacrificing decentralization and sustainability.

Cosmos (ATOM) runs a complex protocol, a composite of Tendermint and Byzantine Fault Tolerance consensus protocols. This composite protocol supports the Cosmos software development kit (SDK) and the Cosmos Hub. It also enables faster transactions on the network by reducing the energy required to run and store transactions.

The Cosmos SDK is a framework that allows for public blockchain development. These blockchains are multi-assets and are the basis of the cross-chain feature. The Cosmos Hub is the central blockchain on the platform, providing interchain operability and security on the Cosmos network.

Cosmos' native token, ATOM, is used for gas fee payments, staking, and voting. It sells for USD 12.43, according to CoinGecko.

Dogeliens (DOGET) - Invading The Crypto Space To Benefit Its CommunityDogeliens (DOGET) is looking to break into the cryptocurrency market and dominate the memecoin and Metaverse sectors. The developers have created several diverse features in one protocol, resulting in a highly competitive token waiting to invade the crypto space.

The Dogeliens (DOGET) project's core objectives are to present a memecoin with utility so that fun goes hand in hand with profitability. The token believes the best way to get DeFi to everyone is by offering it as a meme since memes apply to all classes. At the same time, the memecoin has to be stable and relevant for it to last very long, hence, the robust features. Also, like many memecoins, Dogeliens will invest in charity, particularly promoting education in third-world countries.

Dogeliens' (DOGET) distinctive feature is its Metaverse ecosystem, which packs a blockchain gaming platform with a DeFi learning feature and a one-stop shop for NFTs. The Playpen features play-to-earn games, where users earn in DOGET and can convert it to other currencies afterward. The Pupstore displays NFTs for use in the games. The University of Barkington enlightens users on the benefits of DeFi and how they can maximize their experience on Dogeliens to that effect.

The coin has already audited its smart contracts and achieved listings on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. The developers are looking to launch it on crypto exchanges like UNISWAP and PancakeSwap in the coming weeks.

Join the Dogeliens presale today to have a stake in the platform's future. Click this link to access the presale interface.

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)