NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 10: BookMyForex.com, India's first and largest online foreign exchange marketplace, has announced a dual offer this travel season. The company has launched 'Lowest Rate Guarantee' offer along with the "Crazy Cashback Sale", setting a new benchmark in the forex industry. With the "Lowest Rate Guarantee" offer, BookMyForex guarantees customers the most competitive rates on forex cards, currency notes, and international money transfers. If a customer finds a lower rate elsewhere, BookMyForex will refund double the price difference as cashback. To make international travel even more rewarding, the company has also launched its "Crazy Cashback Sale" which allows customers to get up to Rs7500 cashback on forex purchases made via forex cards and currency notes-offering up to 3.3% savings on overall forex expenses.

Also Read | Who Is Priyanka Halder? All About 'Gandii Baat' Actress Who Stirred Controversy After Bold Act on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent'.

Commenting on the dual offer launch, Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO, BookMyForex.com, said, "BookMyForex has already established itself as the most affordable forex player in India, offering customers up to a 5% rate advantage compared to other providers. With the introduction of the 'Lowest Rate Guarantee' and the 'Crazy Cashback Sale,' we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled value. Our platform leverages real-time data from partner Banks & hundreds of RBI-licensed money changers to ensure the most competitive rates for forex cards, currency notes, and money transfers. For forex cards, our zero-markup on live interbank rates (IBR) ensures that customers get prices as close as possible to the true interbank rates. This Lowest Rate Guarantee is a game-changer, elevating our promise to provide the best forex solutions in the industry."

Key Highlights of the Offer

Also Read | Bed Rotting: A Self-Care Trend Among the Gen-Next.

* Lowest Rate Guarantee: Customers will receive double the price difference as cashback if they find the same product offered on any other forex company's website.* Crazy Cashback Sale: Customers can get up to Rs7,500 cashback on forex purchases, saving 3.3% on their orders. This offer is available to both new and existing customers and applies to every forex card or currency note purchase during the offer period.

Addressing Growing Demand for Forex Solutions

According to recent industry statistics, over 17 million Indian nationals travelled abroad between January and July 2024. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Thailand, and Singapore ranked as the top five destinations. BookMyForex is leveraging this trend by offering affordable and transparent forex solutions, solidifying its reputation as the most trusted online forex brand with over USD 1.5 billion in currency exchanges.

Nitin Motwani, Founder & CTO, BookMyForex commented, "With the holiday season around the corner, the launch of the Lowest Rate Guarantee and Crazy Cashback Sale is perfectly timed to meet the growing demand for forex services. BookMyForex has introduced the much-required technology in money changing business that has revolutionized the customer experience while ensuring highest standards of compliance. We anticipate a threefold growth, solidifying our position as the preferred choice for Indian travellers."

BookMyForex delivers currency notes across 50+ Indian cities at the best forex rates, compared across hundreds of money changers in the area, with same-day doorstep delivery across India. The BookMyForex Multi-Currency Forex Card, a zero-markup card, offers seamless features such as instant reload and unload for hassle-free transactions. Additionally, the company provides same-day money transfers to over 200 countries with zero transfer fees, making global payments simple and cost-effective. The Lowest Rate Guarantee applies to all new forex orders (forex card, foreign currency notes, and international money transfers) placed via the BookMyForex mobile app (available on Android and iOS) or the website www.bookmyforex.com. This offer is valid until January 2024.

BookMyForex (a MakeMyTrip Group Entity) is India's very first tech initiative in the foreign exchange domain and the market leader in the online retail forex space. Customers can place orders through our Android/ iOS app or on our website https://www.bookmyforex.com to buy forex cards, send international money transfers and buy or sell foreign cash currencies.

BookMyForex operates a hybrid model where it executes the majority of forex pre-paid travel card orders and use the network of own branches, banks and reputed RBI-licensed money changers for cross-border payments, foreign currency bank notes, etc. Faering Capital has been invested in BookMyForex since 2016 and MakeMyTrip acquired a majority stake in BookMyForex in year 2022.

Visit us at www.bookmyforex.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)