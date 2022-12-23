New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ending the year on a high note, Booming Bulls Academy, India's leading stock market training institute, has been recognised as the "Most Trusted Stock Market Learning Platform in India" at the recently concluded Atal Achievement Awards ceremony, 2022.

Hailed for Contributions to the Education Sector

The prestigious Atal Achievement Awards ceremony was held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, in the auspicious presence of Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister for Steel & Rural Development, Shri Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Shri Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, National Spokesperson, BJP. The ceremony was organized in order to felicitate and recognize the outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations in the fields of business, healthcare, and education.

Having just celebrated three years of successful operation on December 5, 2022, Booming Bulls Academy, has managed to make a name for itself in the rapidly growing field of ed tech or educational technology in relatively short span of time. Its mission to make stock market knowledge available and affordable to the masses is what won the company the title of the "Most Trusted Stock Market Learning Platform in India". The award was received by the company's top leadership, i.e., Anish Singh Thakur, Saurabh Khaspuri, Abhirup Sekhri and Pratik Andulkar.

It is now common knowledge that more and more people in India are getting acquainted with the stock market and its potential for making substantial earnings. There was a time when stock market engagement was looked at by most as a financial chimera. However, thanks to young and enterprising entrepreneurs such as Anish Singh Thakur, the terrain of the Indian financial markets is now seeing a much-needed change where people from all classes of the society can have both meaningful and profitable involvement in the stock market.

Simplifying Trading

Living up to the company logo, 'We Simplify Trading', Booming Bulls Academy, is a favourite among budding traders for this very reason. While its courses are meant for both the novice and the experienced trader, it is the novice trader that most requires knowledge that is easy to comprehend yet fruitful when put to practical use; a combination that was almost non-existent before the arrival of Booming Bulls Academy on the scene.

Booming Bulls Academy's massive YouTube family of over 1.35 million learners is testament to the fact that Anish Singh Thakur's easy-to-understand and well-tested curriculum has successfully replaced financial jargons in the world of stock market education. As Anish himself explained while receiving the award, "It's the simplicity and effectiveness of the course that resonates with our students and is the reason behind the company's growth."

Pan India Dream

Booming Bulls Academy aims to have at least one hybrid centre in every city of the country in the near future so as to cater better to all regions of India. It already has operational hybrid centres in Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Surat. With its focus on technical analysis with a strong theoretical foundation in stock market knowledge, the company seems to be galloping fast towards its destination of becoming a pan-India pioneer in the field of stock market education and training.

