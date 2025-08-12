BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12: Botree Software, India's leading provider of Distribution Management Software (DMS), Sales Force Automation (SFA), and Analytics Solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Spoors, a pioneering mobile-first workflow automation platform.

This strategic acquisition positions Botree Software as the most complete route-to-market and field execution platform across a wide spectrum of industries including FMCG, Manufacturing, BFSI, NBFC, Telecom, and Hospitality.

Complementary Strengths to Unlock Enterprise Agility

Spoors brings deep expertise in field workflow automation--used by enterprises for lead capture, customer onboarding, audits, consents, field issue resolution, service ticketing, and more. Botree Software, with its proven strength in sales automation, distribution digitization, and retail analytics, complements this with domain-rich capabilities and scale.

Together, the combined platform offers enterprises an end-to-end field execution engine--spanning from primary sales to last-mile service--with a unified, intelligent, and configurable approach.

"This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision to become the #1 go-to-market platform for emerging markets. Together with Spoors, we are building a future-ready solution that addresses every field interaction--from the salesman to the service technician--with intelligence, speed, and flexibility," said Amit Sanyal, CEO (Designate), Botree Software.

Delivering More Value to Customers

The acquisition enhances the experience for both Botree Software and Spoors customers by delivering:

* Faster Innovation Cycles: Combined R&D muscle to accelerate product roadmaps and feature delivery

* Unified Platform Experience: Seamless integration across SFA, DMS, and workflow modules to meet dynamic business needs

* Broader Use Cases: From sales and distribution to onboarding, servicing, and warranty management, complete visibility of all field functions

* Stronger Support Ecosystem: Enhanced implementation, engineering, and customer success capabilities

"Spoors has always focused on enabling enterprise agility at scale," said Ram Chiniarlapalla, CEO, Spoors. "Joining forces with Botree Software gives us the reach, resources, and aligned vision to scale faster, innovate deeper, and deliver greater value to our customers globally."

Looking Ahead

This acquisition positions Botree Software to serve large enterprises that are modernizing their field operations with secure, scalable, and AI-enabled platforms. As field execution becomes a cornerstone of digital transformation, the combined entity will focus on delivering real-time insights, intelligent automation, and cross-functional workflows--tailored for both local market conditions and global business complexity.

It also accelerates Botree Software's geographic expansion in Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, offering enterprise clients a proven, flexible platform that supports diverse regulatory and operational needs.

