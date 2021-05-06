Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/PNN): In today's crazy world, it's hard to tell what's real and what's not.

Boundless Media is all set to release an anthology series, Brave New World, which is a satirical web series that looks at how media is reshaping the way we look at the world. Each episode will be 10-15 minutes long and the trailer has been released today on YouTube.

The series covers an alternative reality- where friendships are for sale, patriarchy wins, and being haunted by your mind is scarier than being haunted by a ghost - in a darkly funny way.

Brave New World stars talent like Keshav Sadhna, Anurita Jha, and Akashdeep Arora. The series has already garnered international recognition with official selections at Indo-French International Film Festival 2021 and Port Blair International Film Festival 2021. The four films within the anthology will drop weekly from 11th May 2021 onwards.

Natasha Malpani Oswal, Founder - Boundless Media, says, "I am thrilled to share Brave New World with you, at this unfortunately perfect moment, where our world is being turned upside down. This series is highly entertaining- and will make you laugh- but also think. We know our audience is hungry for smarter and more comic stories."

Besides Hotstar, Brave New World will also be available on Humara Movies, Filmeraa and MX Player.

Boundless Media is an independent media house that tells stories for a new India. They make progressive shows and films that are locally rooted and resonate globally. You can find out more on their website.

Natasha Malpani Oswal, the founder of Boundless Media, previously led Dice Media and was an investor in London. She holds an MBA from Stanford and is a published poet.

