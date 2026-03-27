PNN

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 27: A new dawn of Digital Governance in Bihar with CIPL driving the change. In the heart of India's historic land of knowledge and legacy, a quiet revolution is unfolding- one that promises to redefine governance and bring the state closer to its people. The BiharOne Project is not just another government initiative; it is a bold step towards a future where technology bridges gaps, simplifies lives, and empowers citizens like never before. With BiharOne, Bihar is poised to become a leader in e-governance delivery across states. Under the BiharOne project, the Government of Bihar has awarded a contract worth ₹87 crore to Corporate Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (CIPL) with a deadline set for the project to go live by July this year. Patna, meanwhile, is emerging as a hub for digital transformation in eastern India, with CIPL leading this change.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex Launched in India; Check Price and Features Here.

- BiharOne is Bihar's Big Leap Towards Seamless E-Governance and Digital Transformation.

- The project is aimed at transforming the delivery of public services and welfare schemes

Also Read | Samuthirakani Stands Firm on Controversial Comments About Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, Says 'I Shared My Pain'.

- CIPL Secures e-Governance BiharOne Project worth 87 crore

For decades, accessing government services often meant navigating long queues, multiple offices, and complex procedures. BiharOne seeks to change this narrative entirely. Envisioned as a unified digital platform, it brings together a wide range of government services under a single window, making them accessible at the click of a button. What once required days or even weeks can now be completed in a fraction of the time, with greater transparency and ease.

At its core, BiharOne is about people. It is about a farmer in a remote village being able to apply for benefits without leaving his fields, a student accessing certificates without bureaucratic delays, and families receiving welfare support efficiently and on time. By integrating the Bihar Common Social Registry with departmental services, the platform ensures that citizens no longer have to repeat processes or submit the same information multiple times. Governance, in this new era, becomes seamless and citizen-centric.

Behind this transformation is a strong foundation of collaboration and vision. The Government of Bihar, along with Corporate Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (CIPL), has set the wheels in motion with remarkable speed and intent. Following a key agreement at the India AI Summit, work began swiftly, reflecting a commitment to not just plan but deliver. The establishment of a modern development centre in Patna further underscores this momentum, signaling the rise of the city as a growing hub of technology and innovation.

But BiharOne is not limited to improving administrative efficiency; it is also a catalyst for economic growth. As the project expands, it is opening doors for young professionals in fields such as software development, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. For many, it represents not just a job, but an opportunity to be part of Bihar's digital transformation story. The vision of transforming Patna into an IT hub is no longer distant; it is steadily becoming a reality.

Equally significant is the role of data in shaping better governance. With real-time insights and analytics, the government can design targeted policies, monitor implementation, and ensure that benefits reach the right people at the right time. This data-driven approach enhances accountability and strengthens trust between the administration and citizens. The project also offers AI chatbots in the local language as well as in Hindi and English, allowing citizens easy access to all government services.

Guided by institutions like BELTRON and supported by a forward-looking governance model, BiharOne integrates both RTPS and non-RTPS services into a single ecosystem. The result is a system that is not only efficient but also inclusive, one that leaves no citizen behind. As Bihar embraces this digital leap, it is reclaiming its legacy as a centre of innovation and knowledge, now powered by technology. BiharOne stands as a symbol of this transformation- a story of vision, execution, and hope. It is a reminder that when governance meets technology with purpose, it can truly change lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)