Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: In the bustling world of outdoor advertising, where brands compete to catch the public's eye, Bright Outdoor Media Limited has become a name synonymous with visibility and impact. But the real story behind the gleam of prime hoardings and flashing lights begins not in a boardroom, but in the heart of its founder Dr. Yogesh Lakhani.

For Dr. Lakhani, success has never been just about business. It has always been about giving back, about using his platform and influence to touch lives, quietly and consistently. His journey is one where corporate success walks hand in hand with compassion, and where every initiative aims not just to be seen, but to make a difference.

In collaboration with the Matoshri Jayaben Himmatlal Shah Charitable Trust in Mumbai, Dr. Lakhani and his team have been quietly transforming lives across Maharashtra. Their initiatives span niche areas like healthcare, education, and basic necessities, positively impacting thousands of underprivileged individuals.

Building a Cool Corner for Young Minds

In July 2025, the Trust, with the generous backing of Bright Outdoor Media, will unveil an air-conditioned library for underprivileged children in Borivali. With a notable donation of Rs 51 Lakhs, Bright stands among the top donors to this initiative. The library will operate from 8 AM to 8 PM, offering a safe, comfortable, and resource-rich environment for children to learn and grow with the helping hands of Bright Outdoor Media and other supporters.

Extending a Lifeline with Dialysis Care

Healthcare has always been a pillar of Dr. Lakhani's mission. Years ago, Matoshri Jayaben Himmatlal Shah Charitable Trust with the Bright Outdoor Media as one of the biggest donors for the initiative establisheda 22-bed dialysis hospital in Borivali. Running across three daily shifts, it has already provided over 70,000 dialysis sessions in just six years. And now, in July 2025, Bright and fellow donors will help launch a second dialysis center in Vasai, continuing their commitment to accessible healthcare. Bright's contributions have also enabled 14 life-saving kidney transplants, a testament to their life-changing impact.

Nourishing Communities

For over a decade, Bright Outdoor Media has been one of the leading contributors to free food distributions for underprivileged families. Every weekend, around 3,000 people in an Adivasi village in Bhiwandireceive freshly prepared meals through the Trust's efforts--made possible by Bright and other generous donors. Additionally, every Sunday in Jamlegali, Borivali, and every Saturday in Chikuwadi, Dr. Lakhani, in association with the Sahyog Foundation, ensures hot meals reach those in need.

Investing in the Future

Bright annually distributes 50,000 notebooks to bright students from low-income families, helping them stay in school and pursue their dreams. The company also plays a leading role in funding school feesfor deserving learners and actively organizes blood donation drives, eye check-ups, and medical aid initiatives. For the past four years, Dr. Lakhani and fellow donors have provided discounted and free medicines to the needy ensuring that medical help is never out of reach for the underprivileged.

Turning Hoardings into Hope

Even in their core advertising business Bright Outdoor Media has found a way to give back. By offering charity hoardings and space for public awareness campaigns, they help other donors and social organizations reach more people, inspire more action, and amplify their impact.

A Lasting Legacy of Care

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani believes that true brightness isn't just found in advertising lights -- it's in lighting up lives. Through sustained efforts and unwavering dedication, Bright Outdoor Media continues to demonstrate that business success and social responsibility can go hand in hand, creating a legacy of kindness that shines far beyond billboards.

