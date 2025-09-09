PRNewswire

Dublin [Ireland], September 9: BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of Website Scanner, a no-code solution that delivers comprehensive website health checks in minutes, eliminating the need for multiple manual testing tools.

Also Read | Nottingham Forest Sack Head Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Dispute With Owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Modern websites are complex, often spanning thousands of pages that change almost daily. Manually testing these changes is slow and unreliable, often missing issues with speed, accessibility, broken links, missing images, layout or responsiveness. But many teams lack the time to build and maintain test automation frameworks for their websites.

Website Scanner finds these issues in a single scan and delivers an actionable site report. "Instead of juggling multiple tools or manual checks, teams get results instantly without any code or setup," said Ritesh Arora, Co-founder and CEO, BrowserStack.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 9, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

With Website Scanner, teams can:

- Get started by entering website URLs, uploading sitemaps, or using Website Scanner's built-in crawler

- Identify all issues in a single, consolidated report across site speed, accessibility, broken links, missing images layout issues and more.

- Schedule recurring scans for thousands of pages in production, development or staging environments to catch defects before they go live.

Website Scanner empowers QA, development, design and marketing to boost test coverage instantly, even without automation expertise. The result: fewer defects on websites, better SEO, user experience and ability to scale faster releases.

"Now, all it takes is a few minutes at most to guarantee that a release hasn't caused a visual regression," said Adam Stoddard, Designer at Basecamp. "It helps me ship releases faster, with more confidence that I haven't broken something in the process."

Future updates will expand Website Scanner into the most comprehensive no-code web quality tool on the market, adding coverage for security, SEO, and beyond.

Website Scanner is now available at browserstack.com/website-scanner.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/5497045/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)