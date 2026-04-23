Home

Agency News Agency News Business News | Built for the Heat: How a Techpreneur from Dhanbad Set Out to Fix India's Forgotten Fragrance Problem Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 23: Satyam Kumar's Sicario Perfumes is doing what no Indian brand dared to making premium, performance-engineered fragrance affordable for the man the industry always ignored.There is a small, quietly defeating moment that millions of Indian men have experienced but never quite named. You buy a perfume. Not a cheap one, you were careful this time. You spray it on before stepping out into the morning and by the time the sun is fully overhead, it has vanished. Not faded. Vanished. The heat took it. The humidity swallowed it. You are left with nothing but the memory of what you smelled like at 8 AM.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 23: Satyam Kumar's Sicario Perfumes is doing what no Indian brand dared to making premium, performance-engineered fragrance affordable for the man the industry always ignored.There is a small, quietly defeating moment that millions of Indian men have experienced but never quite named. You buy a perfume. Not a cheap one, you were careful this time. You spray it on before stepping out into the morning and by the time the sun is fully overhead, it has vanished. Not faded. Vanished. The heat took it. The humidity swallowed it. You are left with nothing but the memory of what you smelled like at 8 AM.

Also Read | LPG Supply in India: Over 52 Lakh Domestic LPG Cylinders Delivered as Government Ensures Normal Supply Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions.

For most men, this becomes an accepted condition of Indian life. You buy the next bottle. It happens again. You lower your expectations. Satyam Kumar refused to lower his.

Nine Years Building for Others. Then, Finally, for HimselfSatyam was 22 years old when he registered his first company. In December 2017, with Hyderabad as his base and a genuine belief that Indian startups were being left behind by the existing IT ecosystem, he launched Codelaxy Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a technology solutions firm built for the businesses that bigger players simply ignored.

Also Read | Why Is Mi vs CSK Called El Clasico of IPL?.

It was unglamorous, relentless work. The kind that teaches you more than any classroom ever could. Within two years he had evolved, launching Modgenics Technology Solutions, a tech and business consulting firm with a broader mandate. Over the years that followed, Satyam quietly built a reputation across IT services and consulting. Nine years of showing up and solving problems that mostly belonged to other people.

But something else was growing underneath all of it. A pull toward a different kind of building. Not software. Not consulting. Something physical. Something a person picks up, opens, and feels something about. He kept coming back to fragrance. And the reason was not poetic. It was personal. He could not find a single Indian perfume that held up through a summer workday.

"I always wanted to build a product brand. Something physical. Something a person holds, uses, and feels something about." Satyam Kumar, Founder, Sicario Perfumes

The Problem Was Real. The Market Was Large. Nobody Had Solved ItIndia's fragrance market is worth over ₹7,000 crore and it is growing steadily. But spend a few honest minutes examining what is actually available on the shelf and a strange picture emerges.

At the lower end you have mass-market body sprays and synthetic attars. Cheap in price and cheaper in formulation, built to move volume rather than deliver any real experience. At the upper end you have Middle Eastern and European imports, beautifully made and genuinely premium, but priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 8,000 a bottle. Aspirational for most Indian consumers, not actually accessible.

Between those two extremes sits a wide, largely ignored space. And buried inside that space is a problem the industry has never seriously tried to solve. No Indian brand was engineering its fragrances around the Indian climate itself.

India is not France. India is not Dubai. The skin that wears fragrance here sweats through 42-degree heat. It endures humidity that breaks down molecular structures performing perfectly in European air. A fragrance designed for a Parisian spring behaves entirely differently on a man commuting through Nagpur in June.

Satyam saw that clearly. And he decided someone needed to fix it.

Key Highlights- 1,000+ Bottles Sold

- 3 Months to Milestone

- 35% Oil Concentration

- ₹999 Retail Price

Sicario: Intensity by DesignThe name Sicario was chosen with intention. It stands for intensity and precision. Not aggression for its own sake, but the kind of focused, uncompromising care that goes into building something that actually performs.

Sicario manufactures in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a city that has been the soul of Indian perfumery for over four centuries. The fragrance capital of the subcontinent. A place where master perfumers carry knowledge passed down across generations. Select aromatic oils are sourced from Grasse, France, the same region that has supplied raw materials to the world's most respected fragrance houses for over a hundred years.

The concentration standard Satyam set was firm. 35% oil concentration places every Sicario fragrance in Extrait de Parfum territory, a level typically found only in products priced three to five times higher. The brief given to Kannauj's perfumers was equally direct: rugged, intense, original and built to last through Indian heat.

The price point for all of this is Rs 999.

"Every decision, the concentration, the sourcing, the manufacturing location, was made with intensity and precision. Nothing arbitrary. Nothing inflated. Nothing diluted." Satyam Kumar, Founder, Sicario Perfumes

Five Fragrances. One PhilosophyThe brand currently carries five fragrances. Each one is an original composition, not a copy of a Western house, not a reformulation of something already familiar. Every bottle was built to announce a presence and hold it through the day.

- Afeemi

- Aawara

- Jhelum

- Paaro

- Rosmira

Each fragrance was tested against the single benchmark that matters most in this market: longevity in Indian heat and humidity. Projection, meaning how strongly a fragrance carries from the body, was treated as a baseline requirement, not a bonus. The result is a range that performs in real conditions and sells at a price that feels fair.

1,000 Bottles. 90 Days. A Signal the Market Was Waiting ForSicario launched its website at www.sicarioperfumes.com and began building an offline retail presence at the same time. There was no celebrity endorsement. No large media spend. No viral moment cooked up by an agency.

Within three months, the brand had sold 1,000 units. For a fragrance startup with no established distribution and no brand recognition to lean on, that number means something. It points to something more valuable than reach. It points to product-market fit. Real customers who wore the fragrance through a summer afternoon and came back for more.

Most fragrance startups take six to nine months to reach that milestone. A good number never get there at all.

The Man He Was Building ForAsk Satyam to describe his customer and the answer comes without hesitation.

"A young professional. Probably from a Tier 2 city. Someone who has always wanted to smell genuinely premium but has never been given that option at a price that respects him. Someone who has bought ten Rs 400 bottles and felt nothing. That man was me. In many ways, he still is." Satyam Kumar, Founder, Sicario Perfumes

There is something worth paying attention to in that answer. The best consumer brands are almost always built by someone who lived the problem before they decided to solve it. Someone who felt the gap personally, long before they mapped it on a spreadsheet.

Sicario Perfumes is that kind of brand. The journey from Dhanbad to Hyderabad to Noida has been one of continuous building, first in IT, then in consulting, and now in fragrance. Each chapter more tangible than the last. The ambition has always been the same--to build something real. Something that works. Something built for people who deserved better and were never given it.

Satyam Kumar decided, finally, to give it to them.

Sicario Perfumes is available atwww.sicarioperfumes.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)