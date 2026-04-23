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US Technology Microsoft Introduces Voluntary Retirement Buyouts for up to 7% of US Workforce Microsoft has introduced its first voluntary retirement programme, offering buyouts to up to 7% of its U.S. workforce, or about 8,750 employees. Eligibility depends on age plus years of service equalling 70. The move provides an alternative to layoffs as the company continues to streamline operations after multiple job cuts in recent years.

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Microsoft is offering voluntary retirement buyouts to eligible employees in the United States, marking the first such programme in the company’s 51-year history. The move could impact up to 7% of its US workforce, or roughly 8,750 employees, according to reports.

The initiative is being positioned as an alternative to layoffs, allowing the company to manage its workforce through voluntary exits rather than mandatory job cuts, TechCrunch reported. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 73,000 Jobs Cut As Big Tech Firms Accelerate AI Pivot and Workforce Reduction.

Voluntary Retirement at Microsoft: Eligibility Based on Age and Years of Service

According to an internal memo cited in reports, employees will qualify if their age plus years of service at Microsoft equals 70 or more.

For example, a 52-year-old employee with 18 years at the company would meet the eligibility criteria. Some exceptions may apply, though detailed terms have not been publicly disclosed. Microsoft Updates Copilot Terms to ‘Entertainment Purposes Only’ Amid AI Accuracy Concerns.

Strategic Shift from Layoffs to Voluntary Exits

The voluntary retirement programme comes after multiple rounds of layoffs in recent years. Most recently, Microsoft cut around 9,000 jobs last summer as part of broader cost and restructuring efforts.

With approximately 125,000 employees in the U.S. as of June, the buyout programme offers a less disruptive approach to reducing headcount compared to layoffs.

Balancing Workforce and Business Needs

Industry analysts view the move as part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations while maintaining workforce stability. Voluntary retirement schemes are often used by large corporations to manage costs without affecting employee morale as sharply as layoffs.

The company has not announced whether similar programmes will be introduced in other regions.

The decision reflects broader trends in the technology sector, where companies have been recalibrating staffing levels following rapid hiring during earlier growth phases. Microsoft’s latest step suggests a shift toward more gradual workforce adjustments, as firms balance operational efficiency with long-term planning.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TechCrunch), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).