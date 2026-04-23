Joshua LeBlanc Death: NASA Nuclear Engineer Found Dead in Burned Tesla in Alabama, FBI Expands Probe

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation has intensified a multi-agency probe into a series of deaths and disappearances among US scientists following the discovery of NASA engineer Joshua LeBlanc, who was found dead inside his burned Tesla in Alabama. Authorities are examining whether the case is linked to other incidents involving individuals connected to sensitive research.

LeBlanc, 29, worked on nuclear propulsion technologies linked to future Mars missions. His death has drawn particular attention due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the condition in which his vehicle was found. UFO Researcher David Wilcock Said ‘Scientists Are Going Missing’ on Livestream 48 Hours Before Death.

Joshua LeBlanc Found Dead in Tesla: Timeline of Disappearance and Discovery

According to available details, LeBlanc’s family reported him missing after he failed to report to work. They noted that he had left behind his phone and wallet, raising early concerns.

Later that day, his vehicle was found severely burned after reportedly colliding with a guardrail and trees. Data retrieved from the car indicated it had remained stationary for several hours near an airport in Huntsville before the crash. Investigators are continuing to analyse digital and forensic evidence to establish the sequence of events. Why Are US Scientists Going ‘Missing’? A Look at the Growing List of ‘Unexplained’ Deaths and Disappearances.

FBI Reviewing Multiple Cases

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently reviewing at least 11 cases between 2022 and 2026 involving scientists and defence-linked personnel.

Among them is Nuno Loureiro, a nuclear science professor who was shot dead in 2025, and Amy Eskridge, an aerospace researcher whose 2022 death remains under investigation.

Other unresolved cases include the disappearance of Melissa Casias and retired Air Force Major General Neil McCasland. Officials have not confirmed any direct links between these incidents.

In a statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is coordinating with federal agencies, including the Department of Energy, as well as state and local law enforcement. “The FBI is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists… to find answers,” the agency said.

The investigation is focused on identifying patterns or overlaps that could explain the cluster of cases.

The White House is monitoring developments as concerns grow over incidents involving individuals in critical research roles. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that a formal review has been initiated. “A lot of the nuclear security scientists are in DOE. So yes, of course we are looking into this,” he said.

He added that while the incidents could be coincidental, “some of them were very important people, and we’re going to look at it.”

Authorities have emphasised that no conclusive link has yet been established between the cases. Investigators are continuing to review forensic data, financial records, and communications. The probe remains ongoing as agencies work to determine whether the incidents are connected or independent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).