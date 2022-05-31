New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/PNN): Despite an ever-increasing competitive market, the Nationwide Design and Architecture Awards - 2022 was established to honour and acknowledge the remarkable efforts and accomplishments achieved by the pioneers of the design and architectural arena. The Nationwide Design & Architecture Awards have aided the worldwide interior design and architecture business by bringing together an exclusive group of firms and are consistently referred to as "the pinnacle of acknowledgement within the industry."

Interior designers, architects, design studios, interior and architecture businesses, design organizations, and e-commerce portals will be honoured at the Nationwide Design & Architecture Awards. To honour the Best Works of Established Design Studios and New Design Talents from across the world, bringing much-deserved attention to the incredible work completed this year in the fields of architecture, interior design, product design, landscape design, urban design, and more.

These awards will serve as a tiny gesture of appreciation for those who will contribute to society's dignified future. The award was open to all visionaries who want to improve, grow, share, gain, and raise themselves within the boundaries of success and industrial competitiveness. It was a fantastic chance to bring together a whole community of talented designers, architects, and creative thinkers. It will inspire more brilliant brains to pursue aphelion. One of the most prestigious awards in the world of architecture and design is the Nationwide Design & Architecture Awards - 2022.

To honour those bright minds, Business Mint issued a list of companies, agencies, non-profits, and government organizations whose groups and missions brought home a success here: https://nationwideawards.org/.

The Nationwide Design & Architecture Awards - 2022 was an enormous achievement in which more than 800 nominations came from across different industry areas. After selecting the most creative and bright-minded nominees, there were 51 top winners under several unique classifications (or industry spaces). The winners came from everywhere in India.

List of "Nationwide Design & Architecture Awards - 2022" winners:

Design Walls - Most Admired Wallpaper Company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

Deco-Arte - Most Admired Interior Design Firm - 2022, Delhi NCR

Studio Skapeart - Best Emerging Architecture & Interior Design Firm - 2022, Chennai

Cameleon Interiors - Best Emerging Interior Design Studio - 2022, Hyderabad

Design Radius - Most Promising Architectural and Interior Design Firm of the Year -2022, Surat in Commercial Space Category

JAN Design Studio - Best Emerging Interior & Architecture Firm - 2022, Surat

Recro Kardo - Most Prominent Architectural & Interior Design Company of the Year - 2022, Delhi

DMA - Dilip Mevada & Associates - Most Promising Interior Design & Architecture Company of the Year - 2022, Mumbai

Meticulous Design - Best Emerging Interior Design Firm of the Year - 2022, Surat

Eastside Office - Architecture and Interior Design Firm to Watch in 2022 - Kolkata

Pallav Interiors - Most Prominent Interior Design Consulting Firm - 2022, Chennai

Design Lab Vyoma - Most Admired Interior Design & Architecture Company of the Year - 2022, Mumbai

D Spaces - Most Prominent Architectural & Interior Design Company - 2022, Hyderabad

Live Fabulous - Eco-Friendly Innovative Company of the Year - 2022, Interior Design Category (Gurgaon)

Serene Designs & Consultants Pvt Ltd - Efficient MEP Services Design with Constrained Building Footprint - Taj SeleQtions (Haridwar)

The Lifestyle Architects - Best Emerging Architecture & Lifestyle Firm - 2022, Bengaluru

Delo Architects - Most Creative Architectural Design Firm of the Year - 2022, Surat

A+A Design and Execution - Outstanding Architecture Firm of the Year - 2022, Tamil Nadu

Daisaria Associates - Most Prominent Architecture Design Innovator of the Year - 2022, Mumbai

RICHA GARG ASSOCIATES - Best Emerging Interior & Architecture Firm - 2022, Pune

D'zine Forum - Most Promising Architectural & Interior Design Firm of the Year - 2022, Kolkata

Prashant Parmar Architect | Shayona Consultant - Most Credible Architecture & Interior Design Firm of the Year - 2022, Ahmedabad

Earthy Shades - Most Creative Women-Led Interior Design & Architecture Firm of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

InterioArc Design Studio - Excellence in Interior Design & Architecture ( Residential ) - 2022, Bengaluru

Mansha Interior - Most Promising Interior Design Company - 2022, Bengaluru

Tropical getaway by Gruhaan - Most Creative Holiday Home Design of the Year - 2022

Divya Handa Designs - Most Promising Interior Design Consultation Company - 2022, Delhi NCR

Epitome Design Studio - Most Creative Firm of the Year - 2022, Mumbai in Interior Design & Architecture Category

MWM Spaces Pvt. Ltd. - Most Creative Interior Design & Architecture Firm of the Year - 2022, Gurgaon

Paalm Interiors - Most Prominent Interior Design Consulting Firm - 2022, Ahmedabad

Studio 2+2 - Most Prominent Architecture & Interior Design Firm - 2022, Ahmedabad

HIGH TIEDS - Most Innovative Company in Ahmedabad - 2022, Architecture and Interior Design Category

Shubham and Anuja Gadkar Architects (SAGA) - Most Prominent Architecture & Interior Design Firm of the Year - 2022, Pune

PURPLELOFTS - Most Credible Company of the Year in Pune - 2022, Interior Design & Architecture Category

Abin Sam Architects - Best Emerging Architectural Firm - 2022, New Delhi

ArTh Design Studio - Best Emerging Architectural Designer Firm - 2022, Hyderabad

Special Awards

Mansse Bhandari - Most Prominent Women Architect, Interior Designer & Online Coach of the Year - 2022

Ar Vidya Kini Hukoo - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Mumbai in Architecture & Interior Design Category

Supreet Bajaj - Most Credible Entrepreneur of the Year in Pune - 2022, Interior & Architecture Design Category

Divyang Vjay Bardolia - Best Emerging Interior Designer of the Year - 2022, Surat

Shashank Shahabadi - Most Prominent Architect & Interior Designer of the Year - 2022, Kolkata

Sagar. M.HINDOCHA - Most Prominent Interior Design Consultant - 2022, Chennai

Vyoma Patwa Motiramani - Most Admired Interior Design & Architecture Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Mumbai

Ar. Karan Daisaria - Most Prominent Architect of the Year - 2022, Mumbai

Richa Patil Garg - Best Emerging Interior & Architecture Women Entrepreneur - 2022, Pune

Mandeep Manchanda - Most Promising Architectural & Interior Entrepreneur Firm of the Year - 2022, Kolkata

Ar. Prashant Parmar - Most Credible Architecture & Interior Design Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Ahmedabad

Akanksha Yadav - Most Promising Interior Design Women Entrepreneur - 2022, Bengaluru

Ar. Sneha Mehta - Most Creative Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Mumbai in Interior Design & Architecture Category

Prernaa Mangla - Most Creative Interior Design & Architecture Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Gurgaon

Parag Bhavsar - Most Prominent Interior Design Consultant of the Year - 2022, Ahmedabad

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint, says, "Many designers were thinking about the present status of the globe, including the pandemic, social distance, sustainability, climate change, and circular economies. It's been a breath of fresh air to realize that, despite the challenges of the epidemic, our creative sector has been able to generate such outstanding and high-quality work, especially when it comes to visualizing a better future. The endurance of design thinking in the face of multiple major hurdles struck me as one of the most striking aspects of the projects presented. Furthermore, the expanding presence of initiatives aiming to improve the planet's health demonstrates the collective design community's humanitarian attitude. As a result, the Nationwide Design & Architecture Awards - 2022 gives a fantastic open forum for designers to research, act, and share their socially innovative initiatives. Congratulations to all of the winners of the Nationwide Design & Architecture Awards - 2022 for their exceptional work.

Business Mint is a one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs through research and recognition approaches for their professional advancement. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgement for their diligent efforts. They try to perceive the incredible business ideas, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

