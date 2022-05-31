Shavuot is an annual Jewish holiday that marks the revelation of the Torah to Moses and the Israelites at Mount Sinai. Commonly known in English as the Feast of Weeks, Shavuot 2022 will be celebrated from June 4 to June 6. This observance has a special significance in the biblical sense and from the agricultural perspective. As we prepare to celebrate Shavuot 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Shavuot 2022, Shavuot 2022 Date & Significance and more. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's A List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Shavuot 2022?

Shavuot is a two-day Jewish observance that falls on the Hebrew calendar dates of Sivan 6–7. It is important to note that this is a movable feast as the date of Shavuot depends on the Jewish Calendar. Shavuot 2022 will be celebrated from sundown on Shabbat, June 4, and concludes at nightfall on Monday, June 6.

Significance of Shavuot

Shavuot is not explicitly mentioned in the Bible as the day on which God revealed the Torah to the Israelite nation at Mount Sinai. It is known as the season of wheat or grain harvesting. The word Shavuot translates to “weeks”, which is why this observance is known as the Feast of Weeks in English. Shavuot marked the wheat harvest in the Land of Israel (Exodus 34:22). In addition, Orthodox rabbinic traditions teach that the date also marks the revelation of the Torah to Moses and the Israelites at Mount Sinai, which, according to the tradition of Orthodox Judaism, occurred on this date in 1314 BCE.

It is one of the most important Jewish holidays after Passover. While the people of Israel were freed from their enslavement to Pharaoh on Passover, on Shavuot, they were given the Torah and became a nation committed to serving God. We hope that the celebration of Shavuot fills your life with love and light. Happy Shavuot 2022!

